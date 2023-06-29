Shannon Foley, owner of the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Kerry Bergeman, practice manager, and Hadley Leishman, patient concierge, are pictured at the West Ocean City practice, located on Stephen Decatur Highway. Photo by Bethany Hooper

WEST OCEAN CITY – Results and relationships.

It’s what owner Shannon Foley, CRNP, said patients can find at the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine.

“People feel comfortable coming here and spending time with us,” she said. “And they know that we have their best interests at heart.”

In December, the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine (IAM) opened at its new location on Stephen Decatur Highway. With services ranging from laser treatments and Botox to clinical skin care and weight loss, Foley said her practice takes a holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

“It’s very comprehensive, very customized treatment plans,” she said. “It’s a team approach too, and very results driven.”

Foley is no stranger to the practice of aesthetic medicine. With more than 20 years of experience, Foley has worked as a field-based trainer and clinical educator for two of the leading aesthetic companies and is recognized as one of the top Botox injectors in Delaware. She also holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a certification as an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner.

“She’s one of the best in the area,” said Hadley Leishman, IAM patient concierge. “That’s why people choose to come here.”

Foley said IAM offers a unique approach to aesthetic medicine. While some facilities focus on specific treatments, her practice offers a wide range of services. Kerry Bergeman, practice manager, added that IAM is focused on educating patients and offering treatment plans that lead to better outcomes and shorter healing times.

“They get on a protocol to prep their skin, they come in for the service, and there’s plenty of follow-up to make sure Shannon is truly giving them the best care and that they see the best results possible,” she said.

Foley noted, however, that it isn’t just results that drive business at IAM, but relationships. IAM representatives say it is not uncommon for patients to come for treatment and stay for conversation.

“They get used to us, and we chit chat and talk about the kids and stuff,” Bergeman said. “It’s really about building a family atmosphere.”

Foley said her practice serves clients of all ages, from teenagers to grandparents and everyone in between. Services include Botox and dermal fillers; laser resurfacing and laser hair removal; microneedling; red- and blue-light therapy; customized medical skin treatments; medically assisted weight loss; IV hydration; chemical peels, Diamond Glow; and much more.

“I really listen to our patients, and I try to deliver the services they are requesting,” Foley said.

Foley noted that IAM is a Diamond-level Allergan account and carries brands such as ZO Skin Health, Jane Iredale and EltaMD. The practice also hosts on-site and off-site private parties and collaborative events with local businesses.

“We do like to network and be involved with our community,” she said.

The Institute of Aesthetic Medicine is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evening appointments are also available upon request.

“Really, the vision of IAM is that you can have healthy, beautiful skin at any age,” Foley said.

For more information, visit iamoc.net or call 410-390-5954. Other IAM representatives include Carrie Reed, clinical esthetician, Nina Littleton, patient concierge and makeup artist, Leah Powell, patient coordinator, and Sara Zetzer, RN and laser technician.