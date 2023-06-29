MRSPA Individual Community Service Award Was Presented

aThe Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) Individual Community Service Award was presented to Allen Brown, Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association (WRSPA) member. Allen is the pre-retirement chairperson for WRSPA, encouraging new retirees to join the local association. Pictured with Brown is MRSPA Community Service chair, Kathy Campagnoli, and President, Carla Duls.