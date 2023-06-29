BERLIN — OceanCity.com jhas announced the winners in the 12th Annual Best of Ocean City® contest.

The 71 winners led all participants of each poll in a contest that included over 230 businesses in four broad categories. Seacrets, Fisher’s Popcorn, Thrasher’s Fries, Odyssea Watersports and Old Pro Golf were among the first-place winners who have won an award every year for the last 11 years. The 2024 Best of Ocean City® polls will be posted online on Friday, June 30 to start the voting for 2024 winners.

The Best of Ocean City® contest, where visitors and locals alike nominate and vote for their favorite Ocean City businesses, is the longest running and largest local popular vote poll to celebrate the best businesses in the Ocean City area. OceanCity.com’s contest is the only best of competition not tied to advertising or sponsorship. Instead, the Best of Ocean City® contest relies on the enthusiasm and support of the one million-plus visitors on OceanCity.com and the 216,000-plus Facebook fans to propel the most engaged businesses to the top. In addition to the voting, OceanCity.com presents an editor’s choice winner as another option in most categories. These winners are chosen by a panel of locals, and they offer an additional recommendation to visitors looking for the best places to go in Ocean City.

“This contest started when hotels were coming to us wanting this information — guests in the hotels wanted recommendations for the best businesses in a variety of categories. That is why it’s imperative that the Best of Ocean City not be related to advertising,” said OceanCity.com CEO Ann McGinnis Hillyer. “We want to provide every visitor in Ocean City with real, honest recommendations for the best businesses in town.”

Winning an OceanCity.com Best of Ocean City® award is a true triumph because it shows that their fans are willing to take the time to vote. Winners are prominently recognized within the local community and receive a coveted photo award plaque printed on metal and a distinctive window decal to display.

The background photograph on the 2023 winners’ awards was taken by Vincent Pierotti, a local businessman whose entry depicts an aerial photo of north Ocean City. The awards depict a different photo each year, but they all commemorate the winning businesses.

For a complete list of winners, visit www.OceanCity.com/Best-of

A business that is not listed in the 2024 contest category can still encourage their friends and fans to write them in under “Other.” Businesses can also email [email protected] to be considered for inclusion in one of the polls.