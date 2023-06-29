BERLIN– An ordinance introduced this week would allow the Town of Berlin to install speed cameras near schools.

A first reading of an ordinance that would establish the use of speed cameras in designated school zones was held during Monday’s meeting of the Berlin Town Council. Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed ordnance next month.

“A public hearing will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

In February, the council met with representatives from RedSpeed, a company that works with municipalities in various states to set up speed cameras. In Maryland, the state only allows for the installation of cameras in school zones.

Police Chief Arnold Downing told the council Monday the ordinance being introduced would give the town the right to set up speed cameras in school zones.

“This ordinance is just one piece of the puzzle,” he said.

The ordinance designates school zones as roads located within a half mile radius of Buckingham Elementary School, Berlin Intermediate School, Stephen Decatur Middle School, Stephen Decatur High School and Worcester Preparatory School.

Councilman Dean Burrell asked if the area around head start could be considered a school zone. Downing said it could not, as the state permitted the cameras in areas around public and private schools that offered kindergarten through 12th grade education.

“That’s a state law,” Tyndall said.

Burrell asked if Flower Street would qualify, as it was near Stephen Decatur Middle.

“It possibly could,” Downing said. “It’s something that has to be reviewed a little bit more.”

Burrell said he felt cameras should be installed on Flower Street as well as Branch Street.

Downing said locations would be discussed once a vendor was selected.

“The vendor, whoever we select, would monitor the sites,” he said. “They won’t choose sites that aren’t applicable or they don’t believe will be successful.”

He added that the company would take input from elected officials as potential sites were identified. RedSpeed representatives told the council when they visited that they’d set up cameras at possible locations for a test period. Assuming there’s enough speeding to merit camera installation, RedSpeed then works with the Maryland State Highway Administration for the necessary approvals to install the cameras.