OCEAN CITY – The White Marlin Open (WMO), the world’s largest offshore billfish tournament held annually in Ocean City, announced this week it will join Sport Fishing Championship’s (SFC) Billfish Championship series beginning in August.

SFC, the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, will host its annual Atlantic Division Championship at the White Marlin Open tournament, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“The White Marlin Open is thrilled to join Sport Fishing Championship,” said White Marlin Open Tournament Director Madelyne Motsko. “We are a proud industry leader in tournament competition, conservation, and fan experience. By teaming up with SFC, we can further showcase our iconic event and the Ocean City, Maryland, community to an international audience while reaching more fans across the globe.”

The White Marlin Open will join SFC as its newest legacy tournament, serving as the finale to the Billfish Championship circuit’s four Atlantic Division events. It is the last domestic stop on the tour before the conclusion of the overall 12-event series at the International Billfish Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“This is a historic day for our sport and industry,” said Mark Neifeld, Commissioner and CEO of Sport Fishing Championship. “We are honored to showcase the rich fishing history and world-class competition that the White Marlin Open brings to SFC. This momentous partnership signifies our joint efforts, and the efforts of all of our tournament partners, to create a legacy championship for the sport of saltwater fishing that will be passed down for generations to come.”

The White Marlin Open will join SFC’s internationally televised Billfish Championship event alongside a roster of some of the most notable tournaments across the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Seaboard, and the Caribbean.

To learn more about the Sport Fishing Championship or view the 2023 season schedule, visit www.sportfishingchampionship.com.

The WMO is a 50-year-old offshore fishing tournament that awards prize money for white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin, and swordfish catches. Long known as “World’s Largest Billfishing Tournament,” the WMO has awarded over $95 million since 1974 to the lucky winners among more than 105,000 anglers aboard over 14,000 registered boats. The WMO holds the world record for prize money payouts for any fishing tournament. To learn more, visit https://whitemarlinopen.com.