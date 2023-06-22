Sons and Daughters of Italy Hold Dine and Donate Event

DineA Dine and Donate event by the Ocean City Chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy at Bethany Blues in Bethany Beach raised $635 for Justin’s Beach House. The proceeds were donated to the Justin W. Jennings Foundation that operates Justin’s Beach House, a respite home for families with cancer, in Bethany Beach. Pictured are, from front to back, Jane and Nick Bartolomeo, Judy and Joe Zanetti, and Kathy and Dan Milhalisin.