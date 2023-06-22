SNOW HILL – County officials reviewed the proposed layout and security measures for the Oceans Calling Festival this week. While promoters and Ocean City officials will return for formal approval next month, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) reviewed plans for the three-day festival at a meeting on Wednesday. “No decisions are made…
NEWARK – School system officials approved an updated budget this week before sharing their frustrations regarding the process. The Worcester County Board of Education voted 6-1 this week to approve a $127.5 million budget for the coming fiscal year. The budget includes cuts the board made last week in response to the maintenance of effort…
OCEAN CITY – Officials in Ocean City voted this week to establish a moratorium on businesses that grow, process or sell cannabis. After voting Tuesday to prohibit the issuance of on-site cannabis licenses, the Mayor and Council had before them a resolution establishing a moratorium on the acceptance or processing of applications or site plans…
FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island’s police chief has hired an attorney in an effort to restore his employment contract. On Tuesday, attorney Thomas Neuberger issued a letter to the Fenwick Island Town Council demanding that his client, Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin, be reinstated and his contract restored through Aug. 31, 2025. The action…
