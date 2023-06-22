Worcester County Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vince Tolbert is pictured talking about the budget at an April meeting of the Worcester County Commissioners.

NEWARK – School system officials approved an updated budget this week before sharing their frustrations regarding the process.

The Worcester County Board of Education voted 6-1 this week to approve a $127.5 million budget for the coming fiscal year. The budget includes cuts the board made last week in response to the maintenance of effort (MOE) budget approved by the Worcester County Commissioners.

Following the budget’s approval several board members took the opportunity to address the relationship between county officials and the school system.

“Let’s move forward,” school board member Donald Smack said. “Stop attacking one another. Love one another. Put God first and we’ll be alright.”

Vince Tolbert, the school system’s chief financial officer, presented the board this week with an updated budget that reflected cuts made in response to the county allocation of about $101 million that was approved by the commissioners this month. Tolbert said the proposed budget initially adopted by the school board in March included a requested increase in county funding of $4.1 million. The county, however, approved an MOE budget that provides about $280,000 less than the school system got this year. Tolbert said the MOE funding resulted in a budget shortfall of $4.4 million.

The board identified $1.7 million in cuts last week and will be renegotiating with teachers and bus contractors regarding salary increases. Cuts approved by the school board in closed session on June 9 and announced last week were all local-funded student tutoring programs; all afterschool programs and summer academies at Ocean City Elementary, Showell Elementary, Berlin Intermediate, Stephen Decatur Middle and Stephen Decatur High schools; the Haven House afterschool program at Snow Hill Elementary; outdoor graduation ceremonies; and the teacher kickoff event for staff. Reductions of 50% were made to all schools’ instructional supply and material of instructions, special education materials for instruction and field trip funding. Reductions of 25% were made to central office supplies and travel and matching funds for a grant.

Board member Katie Addis asked if her peers had been able to dive into the detailed budget information provided to the board in early June. School board member Jon Andes said he had and that his 16 years of experience as superintendent had helped him understand the information.

“I was able to dissect and understand exactly what was going on,” he said.

Addis went on to question hotel stays, meals and budgeting practices.

“As we all know we had to make cuts this year,” she said. “I’m just curious if we were able to make cuts ‘trimming the fat.’”

She pointed to $50,000 in food expenditures as an example.

“There were high end travel expenses to resorts and spas and boutique hotels,” she said. “I’m wondering if these are appropriate expenditures.”

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor clarified he stays in a Westin in Annapolis for his monthly state superintendent meetings and that other staff attended conferences and retreats periodically.

Staff pointed out that often times food was provided by Worcester Technical High School students for events held by the school system.

“Any profit that was realized goes back into the program for those kids,” Tolbert said.

Addis went on to make a motion to have staff send the school board monthly expenditure reports to allow officials to see how the dollars are being spent. The motion passed unanimously.

“We have never been given this information before and it’s nice to see where the money is being spent. It’s nice to have a conversation to ask questions, not pointing fingers, just to see how the taxpayers’ money is being spent,” said Addis.

When it came time for a motion to approve the budget, school board member Bill Gordy asked if it was appropriate for the board to approve a budget when the school system was still renegotiating salaries with teachers, support staff and bus drivers as a result of the change in county budget funding.

Tolbert said the school system had to submit a budget to the Maryland State Department of Education by June 30. He said that if spending categories had to be adjusted later they could be as long as they were approved by the school board and the commissioners.

The board voted 6-1, with Addis opposed, to approve the budget.

Later in the meeting, several board members addressed the budget process, which this year included requests from the commissioners for detailed, line-item spending reports and resulted in approval of a minimum maintenance of effort budget.

Board member Elena McComas said she’d been quiet but felt she needed to speak now.

“I truly need to address some major concerns that include the constant accusations and smears against our district personnel and us as a board,” she said. “From numerous texts and emails, I’ve been asked more than once why I’ve abandoned my principles and why I’m not supporting Ms. Addis in her quest here. I’ve lost friends, I’ve been labeled a traitor and actually vilified in emails, blogs and even letters to the editor … To all my conservative friends, because I am conservative, the answer is no. I haven’t abandoned my principles. I’m as conservative now as I always was but I am for a sane and prudent approach to overseeing and reviewing our budget, not one filled with insinuations and half-truths.”

McComas objected to the way Tolbert has been treated throughout the budget process.

“Obviously it would be nice to get some lead time from the commissioners to present the detailed line-item budget they suddenly requested after we completed negotiations and mere weeks before their budget consideration, but it also would have been nice to have Ms. Addis’ concerns presented professionally in the last few months without tearing down valued reputations of our people, especially our CFO… He’s one of the most honest dedicated Christians I have ever met. In all my years as an educator, department chair and in my district leadership roles, he’s also a consummate professional and I resent the attempt to smear him and others to make your point … somehow Mrs. Addis, you can’t make an argument without smearing others so no I can’t support you because I refuse to associate with anyone who attacks other unfairly to get their point across. … although I agree with many of your precepts, I refuse to destroy others to make the argument. Anytime you throw mud some always splashes back … my heartfelt suggestion is we find a way to work together to find solutions because the slash and burn approach has actually in many ways done more harm than good.”

Board member Bill Buchanan addressed the cuts that had been made last week, which included programs like summer school as well as outdoor graduations and numerous other items.

“We felt like this was the best way, the humane way, so people would have a job and people would be able to pay their bills,” he said.

Buchanan referenced Commissioner Caryn Abbott’s recommendation that the school system be subject to a forensic audit during a recent public meeting.

“This was a reckless accusation with the implication of criminal fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds,” he said. “The definition of forensic audit. This was insulting to question honesty and integrity of people and departments who have dedicated their lives and careers to this noble profession we call education and teaching.”

Buchanan said the school system was audited multiple times a year and always received a clean opinion.

“That clean audit denotes the educational system is beyond reproach,” he said, thanking Tolbert and his department for their efforts.

Andes recounted the history of budgeting practices for the school system and the county commissioners. He pointed out that OPEB (other post employment benefits), a major cost for the school system, was required by the state after several private companies went bankrupt. Government wanted to be sure there would be enough money to pay for healthcare costs for retirees.

“We’re very fortunate that our county government has and continues to put money into our OPEB,” he said. “I never anticipate Worcester County going bankrupt. But it’s still there.”

He added that the school system’s financial concerns related to the unfair funding formula used by the state.

“For every dollar we send up to the state in tax revenue, we get 34 cents back,” he said. “Somerset, for every dollar they send, they get $3.58 back from the state. Let’s take Wicomico. For every dollar Wicomico sends up, they get $3 back. That’s quite a deal when you think about it.”

He added that he loved Worcester County and the school system.

“I love everything about it,” he said. “It’s a rural community that comes together day in and day out. Yes, we argue. Yes everything doesn’t go as we want. Yes we do that, but that’s what communities do, it’s what families do. They come together and make it right. So I am hoping that somehow some way we can get past this whole rigmarole over the last four to six months, or whatever it’s been, because I can’t take it anymore. It’s déjà vu all over for me from back to 2003. I am hoping we can find a path forward. I am hoping we can send a message to the state we are tired of getting 34 cents. We want our dollar.”

Andes suggested the superintendent and president and vice president of the school board meet with the county’s chief administrative officer and the president and vice president of the commissioners.

“I will pay for it,” he said. “Sit down and have lunch and try to work this thing out because we can’t go on like this to maintain the system we have today. It just doesn’t can’t happen.”

Smack, who said he’d been involved with the school system for 30 years, praised staff, particularly Tolbert.

“I feel like I’ve got tears in my eyes because you did a very good job managing the budget,” he said.

Todd Ferrante, president of the school board, also expressed his gratitude for the school system and the work put in every day by central office staff as well as teachers and staff within the schools.

“I have a daughter in the school system,” he said. “She’s flourished in the school system. She’s overachieving in my opinion and that’s due to all the hard work everyone in the school system is involved in.”