Above, Deputy City Manager J.R. Harmon is pictured addressing the Mayor and Council at Tuesday’s meeting. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – Concerns about an upcoming meeting with building industry professionals were shared this week as efforts continue to improve the permit review and inspection process in Ocean City.

At the end of Tuesday’s Mayor and Council meeting, Council Secretary Tony DeLuca shared his concerns about an upcoming meeting between the town’s building department and local builders.

As officials consider adjustments to the permit review and construction inspection process, builders are being asked to provide input in two, hour-long workshops scheduled for next Wednesday. DeLuca, however, said he had received calls about the meeting and had concerns about what would occur.

“When we met last time, we all agreed that we would bring all the stakeholders together for a meeting,” he said. “This says there’s a presentation first, and we agreed it would be a collaborative workshop. And it’s only an hour, once from 8 to 9, and then from 5 to 6. It should be a couple of hours.”

DeLuca said he also had concerns about the length of notice provided to builders.

“If it goes in the paper this Friday for the stakeholders, they only have until Wednesday. I think a benchmark we normally use is about 20 days …,” he said. “Those couple of issues I would like to see considered for Wednesday’s meeting.”

In a work session last week, Chief Building Official James Metzgar presented the Mayor and Council with a new plan submission guide, which includes new forms aimed at improving the building permit review and construction inspection process. While the intent of the presentation was purely informational, local builders came before the council to share their objections to the proposal. To that end, Deputy City Manager J.R. Harmon shared the town’s plans to hold a meeting with local builders to review the proposed improvements.

“I think it’s important based on the previous comments to remind everybody the intent of this presentation today is informational and that our building department intends to have a public hearing with the builders after this for public comment and work with them in developing this guide,” he said.

At the end of this week’s meeting, Harmon told the council the town’s building department would hold a workshop next Wednesday, with two timeslots for which local builders could attend. The workshop, he noted, would not only have a presentation, but a back-and-forth discussion with attendees.

“It is going to be a back-and-forth,” he told DeLuca, “But there will be a presentation on what is currently required.”

Harmon said the goal of the presentation would be to inform builders of the current submission process.

“What we’re experiencing is there are many incomplete packets and projects that were turned in that make it almost impossible to approve the permit because we’re missing something …,” he said. “The whole purpose of this is to reorganize that so that the builders know what needs to be turned in so the site approval and permit process can smooth out.”

City Manager Terry McGean said he hoped the workshop would address any concerns or misconceptions. He noted that some of the comments made by local builders at last week’s work session were not accurate.

“I think once the facts get out there, we’re going to ease a lot of minds as to what’s going on,” he said.