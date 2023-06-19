A candlelight vigil, organized by local restaurateur John Brooks and family, was held in January 2012 in Ocean City to show support for Baby Ava. File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Ava Marie DelRicco has passed away 12 years after an accident on Coastal Highway left her with major lifelong disabilities.

“Baby Ava” was just 18 months old Dec. 16, 2011, when she and her mom, Anne Marie DelRicco, were stopped at a traffic light on Coastal Highway. A Ford F150, driven by Andre Kaczynski, then 48, of Ocean Pines, slammed into the back of DelRicco vehicle at a speed greater than 90 mph, seriously injuring Anne Marie and her daughter. The child had to be extricated from the totaled vehicle and was flown to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Kaczynski’s own vehicle burst into flames and a later search of the truck revealed a bottle of PCP.

Kaczynski later admitted smoking PCP while crossing the Route 90 bridge into Ocean City and barreling up Coastal Highway before the fateful collision during which he never slowed or attempted to brake.

Kaczynski plead guilty in August 2012 to the 11 counts against him including causing life-threatening injuries by motor vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, possession of PCP and others. He was sentenced in October 2012 to 15 years in jail, all but 10 years of which were suspended.

Since the accident, the DelRicco family has been dealing with its impact on a daily basis, according to an obituary from Melson Funeral Home distributed Monday. The obituary read, “Ava suffered severe injuries particularly to her head. She was flown to Johns Hopkins, where she had immediate surgery to relieve the swelling of her brain. The entire resort community embraced “Baby Ava” with vigils, fundraisers and prayers. Her strong resilient personality allowed her to survive the accident, but the severe brain damage limited her quality of life. Her mother and father became her around the clock caregivers to provide Ava with as much love and support as possible.”

The obituary continued, “Although Ava’s tragic accident quickly changed the DelRicco household she still brought such a bright light of sunshine to anyone that was around her. She just finished 7th grade at Georgetown Middle School through Howard T. Ennis. Ava loved music and would move her legs to the beat of the music in her roller-walker. She also was a beach girl! Ava loved being on the beach and spending time with her loving family.” Full obituary can be found here.