WYFCS Luau final copy

WEST OCEAN CITY – A new event will allow a Berlin organization to raise funds for the county’s most vulnerable youth and families.

On Thursday, June 22, Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) will host its first Shine on the Shore Luau. Held at Sunset Grille, Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Leggour said the new event will be used to raise funds for the organization’s behavior health and support programs.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun …,” she said. “It will be the perfect time of year to have a summer celebration for a good cause.”

For more than a decade, WYFCS raised funds through its annual Pirate Party. After last year’s event, however, officials agreed to try something new in 2023.

“It was fairly successful, but we said maybe it’s time – after 13 years – to try something new and something fresh and different,” Leggour explained. “We love the venue at Sunset Grille, and they’ve been so good to us. We thought of what we could do there that would be fun and beachy, but not necessarily similar to the Pirate Party.”

The result, she said, was a luau celebration, complete with live music, a buffet, a complimentary rum drink and Hawaiian- or beach-themed attire. There will also be several games, including hula hoop and limbo contests, and a Gold Bars game.

“We have 500 candy bars that are wrapped up in gold paper,” Leggour explained. You can buy one for $5 or five for $20. You unwrap the bar, and if it has a sticker with a number on it, it corresponds with a gift basket.”

Donated by community members and local businesses, Leggour said participants have a chance to win baskets that feature gift cards, wine, beach items, Rise Up coffee and much more.

“People have really gone above and beyond donating some really fun prizes …,” she said. “Local businesses have really been good to us.”

Leggour said funds raised from the event will go to support WYFCS programs that impact Worcester County’s most vulnerable children and families.

She noted that money will be used by the organization’s clinical department to help people pay for therapy services. Proceeds will also go to programs such as Worcester Connects, a youth mentoring program, and the Berlin Youth Club, a free summer camp.

“There’s a lot of different programming we do,” she said. “We can spread that money out to where it’s needed.”

Leggour said programs provided by WYFCS are needed now more than ever, as the pandemic has only highlighted the importance of behavioral health services.

“That’s at the core of what we do,” she said. “We are definitely there for people, to help them not worry about the stress of finances when it comes to receiving therapy. And all of the support programs we have around the behavioral health program are really designed to help people feel better, have community support, have experiences that cater to mental wellness and mental health.”

The Shine on the Shore Luau will be held June 22, from 4-7 p.m., at Sunset Grille in West Ocean City, with a rain date of June 29. Admission tickets are on sale for $35 per person and can be purchased on the event website, bit.ly/shineluau, or in person at the WYFCS office in Berlin and at Sunset Grille the day of the event.

Leggour noted the event would not be possible without generous sponsorship from local businesses and individuals in the community. This year, supporters include the hosts of the event, Buddy Trala and the crew at Sunset Grille, and event sponsors: Robert W. Nock; Taylor Bank; 28th St. Pit and Pub; Bergey & Company; Broad Bookkeeping Co.; Cards Technology-ICS; Delmarva Power; the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City; Tyler & Company, P.A.; the Berlin Police Department; Eastern Shore Hauling, LLC.; the Ocean City Lions Club; and PKS & Company, P.A.

“I’ve been here 15 years, and every year I’m still so amazed by how kind people are and how they are willing to donate to such a great cause,” she said.