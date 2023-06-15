The 1944 Legacy Fund, founded in 2021 through the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES), was proud to award Chesapeake Housing Mission the first gift in memory of Alice & David Bernstein. The gift, in the amount of $2,500, will be used to provide the necessary materials to build an access ramp for a homeowner in need. Included in the photograph are from left to right Cathie Thomas of UWLES, Pam Gregory of UWLES, Maureen Williams, board chair of Chesapeake Housing Mission, Jake and Judy Bernstein with their daughter Jessie Bernstein. Also present in the second row are Rick Nelson, director of operations for Chesapeake Housing Mission, Steve Hearne, vice chair of Chesapeake Housing Mission, Mary Mengason, Sr. vice president of Avery Hall Benefit Solutions and Steve Mason, account executive, Avery Hall and team lead for the ramp build.