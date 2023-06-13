Things I Like – June 16, 2023

by

Long weekends and short weeks

Clear blue sky Air Show days

Breakfast after biking the Boardwalk

A fishing trip with lots of action

Catching up with my kids after not seeing them all day

A smart phone with a long battery life

Listening to teenagers

Long lines that move fast

A personalized autograph in a book

Memorable words of advice years later

Steamed crabs for lunch