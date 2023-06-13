Teachers Show Unity In Wake Of Funding Decision BERLIN– Teachers across the county wore black Friday in a show of unity following this week’s school funding decision by county officials. At Buckingham Elementary School, dozens of educators huddled outside, waiting to enter the building not a minute before students arrived. Though a subtle display to those unfamiliar with the school, with their decision… Read More »

Residents Contend Ongoing Berlin Park Property Talks Violate Open Meetings Act BERLIN – A state board is now considering two complaints related to closed meetings held by Berlin officials related to Heron Park. Two residents have complaints filed with the Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) regarding closed meetings town officials held regarding Heron Park. The latest, filed by resident Edward Hammond, alleges the town used the… Read More »

Educators Share Frustration Following County Funding Decision BERLIN – Educators say they’re disappointed and discouraged following this week’s funding decision by county officials. Following the Worcester County Commissioners’ 5-2 vote on Tuesday to provide Worcester County Public Schools with maintenance of effort (MOE) level funding, the minimum required by the state, educators were quick to express their frustration. According to school system… Read More »