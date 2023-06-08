Photo courtesy Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum

The Jackspot Lounge was a favorite hangout for the over 30 aged crowd in Ocean City. Owned by popular locals Jack and June Fisher it opened in 1971 on the bayside of 73rd Street and Coastal Highway.

Famous for good food, the Jackspot’s over-stuffed sandwiches are remembered by former patrons as some of the best ever served in Ocean City. The nightly entertainment always drew a crowd and there was never a cover charge. Musicians such as George Roman on accordion and Danny Kovacic on a variety of instruments developed a strong following at the popular midtown tavern.

The Jackspot closed in 1984 but remains a fond memory for many. Today Big Peckers Bar and Grill is located on the site of the former Jackspot Lounge.

