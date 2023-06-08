Optimist Club Presented Scholarships to Pocomoke High Students

Students EThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club presented $30,000 in scholarships to five students at the Pocomoke High School senior awards night. Pictured, from left, are Christina Dolomount-Brown, President Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club; Alyna Jones, $4,000; Marli McDorman, $4,000; Reginald Smith Jr., $6,000; Kayla Boyles (not present), $6,000; McKenna Selby, $10,000; and Kathy Cater, club scholarship committee.