OCEAN CITY — Sharon M. Parsons, age 81, of Ocean City, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at PRMC Tidal Health in Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Howard Mitchell and Mary Lee (Griffin) Mitchell.

Sharon was a retired customer service agent for over 30 years for Delmarva Power. She was a member of Vansant Club for Delmarva Power, retired member of IBEW Union and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin. Sharon enjoyed many years of traveling and taking care of older people.

She is survived by two children, Patti L. Cropper and husband David and John M. Brittingham and wife Donna all of Ocean City; a step-son, Wayne Parsons and wife Christine of Virginia; two grandsons, Moe Cropper and wife Blake and Parker Brittingham; one step-granddaughter, Rebecca Parsons; two great grandchildren, Marlie and Brantley Cropper; three nieces, Lisa Garton, Lynne Garton and Susan Mitchell; three nephews, Jay Garton, Stuart Mitchell and Robert Jackson; an aunt, Ella Mae Perdue; great niece and nephew, Jake and Jayden Garton; and best friends, Joyce Shaffer and Linda Krumpholz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Parsons; brother, Howard Lee Mitchell; and sister, Lou Ann Garton.

A memorial service was held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin. Burial was private in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean City Vol. Fire Co., 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842 or Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

OCEAN CITY — Allison Kathleen Thomas, 41, of Ocean City. (formerly Princess Anne, MD) departed this earth peacefully on May 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Allison was born Nov. 21, 1981, in Salisbury and is survived by her husband, Kevin Ginnavan; her parents, Kathy Ennis and Barry Thomas of Princess Anne; her sister, Shelby Allen (William) of Charleston, S.C.; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Ennis of Princess Anne; and paternal grandmother, Francis Thomas, of Princess Anne. She is also survived by her parents-in-law, Carol and Calvin Ginnavan Jr. of Ocean City; brother-in-law Bryan Ginnavan (Amy) of Berlin; and nephews Chase and Logan Ginnavan. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Stormy, and is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Sydney “Carroll” Ennis and Daniel Thomas.

She was a 1999 graduate of Washington High School and studied Psychology at Wor-Wic Community College, as well as Salisbury University. Allison had a passion for helping others; kindness mattered greatly to her.

Allison will be remembered throughout the hospitality industry, as she spent many years working at Peaky’s Restaurant in Princess Anne. There, she made lifelong friends. She made the leap to Ocean City when she joined BJ’s on the Water and later, Crabcake Factory Bayside in Selbyville, Del. Her co-workers quickly became family, along with her adoring customers. She loved to support her friends and community, in recent years, at The Original Crabcake Factory in Ocean City and held “the best job I’ve ever had” at Mancini’s Brick Oven Pizzeria and Restaurant in Fenwick Island, Del. before her illness. She enjoyed meeting and conversing with patrons daily. She truly touched the lives of so many.

Friends recall Allison as down-to-earth, friendly, non-judgmental, and a sweet soul. She loved her family & friends deeply and enjoyed the simple things in life; a good book was all she needed. She lived with no regrets and will be profoundly missed. May we all treat others with more kindness, love and understanding, in Allison’s honor.

Cremation followed Allison’s passing, per her wishes. Her family welcomes you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1-3pm, at Our Harvest, 1106 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, Del. 19944.

POCOMOKE — Wanda Sue Marousek 68, of Pocomoke City, passed from many health conditions Friday, June 2, 2023.

She was a beautiful woman who lived a quiet life at home, who loved to drink her coffee and listen to oldies on the radio.

She is survived by her husband John “Jack” B. Marousek; son Keith Marousek and wife Melissa Jackson; grandchildren Karisa Aspdin, Karlisa Church, Karona Marousek, Keith Marousek II and Karizma Marousek; daughter Stacey Marousek; grandchildren Macey Marousek, Jacob Shaffer; daughter Mellisa Marousek and grandchildren, Oliva Marousek, Kaylee Marousek; step-son Randolf Mann Showell; step-daughter Jennifer Jacobs; granddaughter Leila Albright; three brothers Earl Chesnutt, Albert Chesnutt, and Neil Chesnutt; sister Delina West; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Albert Chesnutt, mother Florence Paxton, sister Robin Chesnutt and former husband Denny Jacobs.

Although she is no longer physically with us, she remains in our hearts and minds in many ways. She will be missed dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.