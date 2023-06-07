Leo Ehrisman

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association announced the retirement of Police Chief Leo Ehrisman this week as an investigation into a burglary at the police department’s storage shed continues.

On Tuesday, General Manager Viola issued a statement announcing Ehrisman’s retirement. The announcement comes more than five months after the police chief was placed on administrative leave as local agencies began to investigate a reported burglary that occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department.

“Chief Leo Ehrisman gave notice of his retirement today,” a statement reads. “We thank him for his years of service to Ocean Pines and wish him well. A search to find his replacement is commencing immediately.”

In early January, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave effective Jan. 1. The suspension came just one day after Viola learned of a reported burglary at the police department’s storage shed, according to the association.

“On Saturday, December 31, 2022, OPA’s General Manager became aware of a report of a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17, 2022,” a statement issued by the Ocean Pines Association in January reads. “After consultation with partners at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney, OPA has taken steps to ensure that a thorough and independent investigation is conducted, and that police services to residents of Ocean Pines remain uninterrupted.”

The statement continued, “Effective January 1, 2023, Ocean Pines Police Chief Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave …”

Since that time, local officials have launched a criminal investigation and complete audit of the contents of the police department’s storage shed and property room.

When asked for an update this week, Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

“Same status on the OPPD investigation as before – investigation is still ongoing and I can’t comment further at this time,” she said.

Ehrisman began his lengthy career at the Ocean Pines Police Department in 1986. Starting as a patrol officer, he climbed the ranks to become the agency’s police chief in 2020.

Because of the ongoing nature of the criminal investigation, the association has not provided additional comments.

Viola did not return requests for comment this week.