Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) will use grant funding to plan and design a mural for the Ocean Bowl Skate Park.

Last week, the OCDC announced it had received a $10,000 grant from the Maryland State Arts Council as part of the Public Arts Across Maryland Program. The funds will be used to plan and design a mural that will later be completed at the Downtown Recreation Complex, specifically a prominent wall at Ocean Bowl Skate Park.

“We’ve always had a goal of doing public artwork,” said OCDC Executive Director Zach Bankert. “We’ve been involved with a lot of sculpture work and other public art pieces. When we saw the grant was available, we decided to go for it.”

Bankert said the grant funding the OCDC received will be used for the planning stages of the mural project. Maryland-based artists will be asked to submit a portfolio of work that aligns with the scope of the project. Three artists will then be commissioned to design a mural concept for the skate park, with one of those designs selected for the final project.

“The majority of the grant is going to artists for design fees,” he explained. “When we have three designs, we are going to showcase them, get public ffeedback and select the design we want to go with. At that point, we will apply for the next round of the grant for implementation.”

Bankert said the mural will be placed on the wall near the corner of St. Louis Avenue and 3rd Street.

The selection committee charged with managing the project will consist of representatives from the OCDC, the DTA Public Art Committee, the Art League of Ocean City, Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department, and professional artists.

A Call to Artists will soon be released with details on artist commission, project details, and a request for portfolios.

“We think the updated park is going to be a great resource for Downtown OC and we are excited to have an opportunity to further enhance the space,” Bankert said. “The goal for the mural is the celebrate Ocean City’s strong skate and surf culture, while providing a piece of modern art for the public to enjoy.”