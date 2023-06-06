Frank Daly

OCEAN PINES – There will be three seats up for grabs in this year’s board election following the announcement of Director Frank Daly’s resignation.

On Tuesday, Ocean Pines Association President Doug Parks announced Daly’s resignation from the board. Parks said Daly and his wife will be moving to Florida.

“The Board has acknowledged the resignation of Director Frank Daly, effective Tuesday, June 6,” he said in a statement. “Frank and his wife, Irene, have sold their house in Ocean Pines and are moving to Florida to be close to their family in that area. Given that Frank is no longer a homeowner in Ocean Pines, he, per our governing documents, is now ineligible to serve on the Board.”

He continued, “I can speak for the rest of the Directors in thanking Frank for the work he has done during his tenure on the Board and appreciating the years of service he has devoted to the Ocean Pines community. We extend best wishes to Frank and Irene in their new endeavors.”

Daly was first elected to the board in 2018 and re-elected to a second term in August 2021. In an interview this week, Daly said he and his wife sold their Ocean Pines home on Monday. He said he immediately notified Parks once the transaction was complete.

“Yesterday we closed on our house in Ocean Pines …,” he said. “So I am no longer eligible to be on the board.”

Daly’s resignation comes just days before the Ocean Pines Elections Committee is set to finalize ballots for the 2023 board election.

While it was initially announced that four candidates – Elaine Brady, Jeffrey Heavner, John Latham and Jerry Murphy – will vie for two board seats currently held by Parks and Director Colette Horn, a third seat will now be available.

“There are four candidates, and the top three vote-getters will be elected,” Daly explained. “The person that finishes third will serve out the balance of my term, which will end in August of 2024.”

In an interview this week, Daly shared his appreciation for Ocean Pines. While he and his wife did not initially plan to retire to the community, he said he has come to love the association and its members.

“We’ve really enjoyed the community,” he said. “It’s a great place to live, and there are great people here.”

Daly said he first got involved in the association after moving to Ocean Pines in 2013.

After volunteering at the committee level, Daly was elected to the board in 2018.

When asked about his years as a director, Daly said he has enjoyed it for the most part. He credits the association’s success in recent years to the work of the board and General Manager John Viola.

“Quite frankly we were very fortunate,” he said. “Sometimes luck plays the biggest part in this. John Viola stepped forward, and he made it clear he wants an Ocean Pines board that works with him. Every board I’ve been on has worked with him. And it’s made Ocean Pines better because of it.”

When asked if he had any advice for his successor, Daly encouraged them to listen to their constituents.

“When you do that, you get a board that’s in sync with the community,” he said. “That’s the important thing.”

Daly said he and his wife will be moving this week to their new home in Florida, where they hope to spend more time with their grandchildren.

“I just want to see them grow up,” he said.