Things I Like – May 26, 2023

by

Quiet mornings alone in my kitchen

Playoff college lacrosse games

Youth athletes with a strong work ethic

Barefoot on fresh grass

The Orioles’ excitement

A great coach’s speech to team after a loss

A rose bush in full bloom

Leftovers as good as the first time

A day with no allergy issues

A successful grassroots effort

Dimmable lights in every room

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.