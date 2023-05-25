The Stephen Decatur girls lacrosse team was well represented on the Bayside South All Conference teams, including senior Audrey Mumford winning player of the year and Coach Lindsay Owens earning coach of the year. Named to the first team Bayside South team were Mumford, pictured above against Worcester Prep in March, Sadie Kauffman and Kayla Brady on attack; Seniors Mia Kemp, Shelby Rosemond and Alina Bernal-Clark at midfield; Abby Melito and Reagan Sterrs on defense; and Addison McDaniel in goal. Second team honors went to Lily Carson and Kora Ketner on attack; MariaBella Morse at midfield; and Sophia Krasner and Renee Fohner on defense. Tatum Vorsteg received an honorable mention vote. File Photo