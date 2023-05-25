John Keane

OCEAN PINES — John “Jack” Keane, age 82, passed away on Tuesday morning May 16, 2023.

Jack was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Jan. 4, 1941. He served in the U.S. Navy with the helicopter utility squadron #2. He married Ellen A. (White) Keane on Oct. 5, 1963, and they lived in Flushing N.Y. where he worked for the Hertz Co. for 30 years. After retiring, they moved to Ocean Pines in 2001. They both enjoyed the change and joined many local groups. Jack loved dining out, singing, golfing, and spending time with old friends as well as new friends. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Ellen in 2006.

Many thanks to Gull Creek for all the care you gave him. Jack’s services were held in Gardens of the Pines Cemetery on Thursday, May 25. He will be missed, but not forgotten.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Stephanie Karat Amick

OCEAN CITY — Stephanie Karat Amick was born in Baltimore on August 15, 1981, and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 at the age of 41, while visiting San Diego, Calif.

Stephanie grew up in Millsboro, Del. where she attended school and excelled at art and math. Later she lived in Frankford, Del., where she helped her mother, Nancy Karat May (who died in 2013) run a thrift store for the Presbyterian Church. Twenty years ago, Stephanie moved to Ocean City where she managed motels and the front desk and worked as a housekeeper including MR Ducks, A Clean Haven and Misty Harbor Motel. She loved cars and knew how to rebuild a transmission and fix a brake line.

Her sudden passing was an accident and occurred while she was walking on a sidewalk in San Diego towards the beach. The driver of a Ford pickup truck had a seizure, lost control of his vehicle and veered off the roadway and knocked her down. She immediately went into a coma and did not regain consciousness. Her organs were donated to charity.

Stephanie’s remains were cremated and her ashes returned to the family.

There will be a private service on May 28.

X

Agnes Mae Quillen Collins

DELMAR — Agnes Mae Quillen Collins, age 102, passed away at her home in Delmar, Del. on May 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Calvin E. “Ned” and Beulah L. Trader Quillen of Taylorville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Everett Collins, and her three sisters, Pauline L. Clarke, Eunice Q. Sorin, and Rosalee Q. James, and her brother, Calvin E. Quillen, Jr.

She is survived by three nieces, Janice Sorin Wainwright (Harold), Deborah Anne Carper (Stephen), and Joyce Jeanette James, and a nephew, Jeffrey Jay James (Patti). Also surviving are four grandnieces, Kimberly Ann Phillips, Katherine E. Carper Ray (Matt), Leah Nicole James and Laura Michelle James; three grandnephews, James “Jay” Richard Phillips IV (Christie), Ryan Cole Evans and Riley James Evans; two great-grandnieces Brooke A. Phillips and Moorea S. Phillips; and kind friend and caregiver of many years Allen and his wife Connie Reustle.

Mrs. Collins was a graduate of Buckingham High School in Berlin. She attended nursing school and received her RN from Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Del. She was a United States Army nurse, First Lieutenant during WWII and spent one year in Europe caring for wounded soldiers at the 156th General Hospital, in Hereford, England. Mrs. Collins served many years as a career nurse, including in the areas of pediatric and elder care. She worked at the formerly named Peninsula General Hospital, Salisbury, and Shangri-La Nursing Home, Delmar, DE, and as a private duty nurse.

Mrs. Collins was a member of St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Delmar and sang in the church choir for many years. She participated in several community organizations and was a member of the Red Hat Club and Past President of the New Century Club. She was a giving and generous person supporting various charities and philanthropic organizations. She was proficient at word search puzzles and enjoyed her garden and flowers and the many cats she had over the years.

“Aggie” will be remembered by her family for her sense of humor, her remarkable memory of family history, and her many cards and notes of love that touched our lives.

The family wishes to thank Allen and Connie Reustle for their devoted care, and her caregivers of the last two years, including Ms. Sharon Maile, Valerie Mackenzie, Bonnie Phippen, Donna DeMent, Daisy Meyers, Destiny Cooper, Phyllis Adkins, and the Compassionate Care Hospice.

Visitation, open to friends and family will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church, 101 E. State St., Delmar, Del. 19940 followed by a funeral service which begins at 11 a.m. Interment open to friends and family will follow at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Delmar, Del. The family will receive friends at Camelot Hall at St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church after the service for refreshments and fellowship.

A donation in her memory may be made to St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church, 101 E. State St., Delmar, Del. 19940.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.

X

Miriam Victoria Trotter

OCEAN CITY — Suddenly on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Miriam Victoria Trotter (nee Lopez DeArmas), age 86, of Parkville, Md., passed away in a tragic accident while vacationing on Anna Maria Island, Fla.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Bayard Trotter; devoted mother of Deborah Trotter and her wife Michele Trotter; dear sister of Charlie Lopez and his wife Donna, and the late John Lopez; loving sister-in-law of John Trotter and his wife Rose; devoted niece of Emma Tirador. Miriam is survived by a host of extended family, numerous friends and her beloved Oak Crest Community.

Miriam was born in Cuba and immigrated to her beloved United States with her parents and siblings in 1945. She attended college and later met Harry while living and working in Miami, Florida. They married in 1956 and soon relocated to Maryland to care for Harry’s younger brother, mother, and grandmother where Miriam resided until her death.

Miriam was a proud Civil Servant of 47 years with the Veteran’s Administration and the Department of Defense where she received many outstanding service awards. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed long cruising vacations, her second home on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, social hours, and Ambassador Activities at Oak Crest Village. She deeply loved her family and chosen family of friends and was always the first person to help another in need. Her untimely and tragic death leaves many broken hearts.

A visitation will be held at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, Md. 21236 on Friday, June 2 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road Nottingham, Md. 21236 on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. If desired contributions may be made in Miriam’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund c/o Office of Philanthropy, Oak Crest, 8800 Walther Boulevard, Parkville, Md. 21234.

A Celebration of Miriam’s Life will be held at Oak Crest Chapel at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.schimunekfuneralhomenottingham.com for the Trotter family.