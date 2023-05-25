Drugs, Gun After Traffic Stop

BERLIN – Maryland State Police arrested two men last week after uncovering a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine following a traffic stop in Worcester County.

The operator of a Toyota Camry, Javon Brittingham, 31, of Salisbury, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, reported stolen from Georgia, and other gun-related charges. Brittingham was also charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and other related traffic charges.

Brittingham had one passenger in the vehicle, identified as Rodney Smith, Jr., 29, of Salisbury. Smith was also charged criminally with possession of a stolen firearm and other gun-related charges.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Toyota Camry, operated by Brittingham, on westbound Route 50, west of the Berlin Barrack for speeding. Upon contacting Brittingham, the trooper noticed signs of possible impairment. A further investigation on the scene revealed a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine.

Brittingham and Smith were arrested on the scene without incident and transported to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing. Both were transported to the Worcester County Detention Center where they were seen by a District Court Commissioner. Brittingham is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. Smith is currently being held without bond.

Fentanyl Distribution

OCEAN CITY – An undercover investigation has resulted in heroin and fentanyl distribution charges against an Ocean City resident.

Back on Jan. 20, Ocean City police began working in an undercover capacity to target drug distribution. One of the individuals identified in the probe was Bimini Howard, 60, as a distributor of bundles, or “bun,” which represents several glassine bags rubber banded together containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

An undercover officer arranged to meet Howard in a convenience store parking lot for a $70 bundle. After the drug transaction took place, Howard was charged with distribution of a schedule I drug (heroin) and distribution of a schedule II drug (fentanyl).

Drug, Gun Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Cambridge man is facing trespassing and drug charges.

On May 21, around 10 p.m., Ocean City police was alerted to suspicious circumstances around a 4th Street condominium unit. A resident was sitting inside his unit when his door opened but nobody entered. When the man looked outside, he saw Alex R. Williamson, 39, in a green jumpsuit near a “no trespassing” sign before he left the area. Nearby Williamson was located and confirmed as the suspect for trespassing.

While being searched, police found a bag containing cocaine on Williamson. A K9 Smoke scan of Williamson’s vehicle alerted positive. Police found a loaded revolver underneath the driver seat. Williamson denied any knowledge of the gun and declined to give consent for a DNA swab.

Williamson was charged with trespassing, possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine) and two counts of transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Attempted Vehicle Theft

OCEAN CITY – A few unsuccessful attempts to steal a vehicle in north Ocean City last weekend led to weapon and theft charges against a Washington, D.C. man.

On May 20, witnesses reported to Ocean City police suspects were trying to break into a vehicle around 132nd Street. Upon arrival, police determined two males broke the rear passenger window to a 2015 Kia Optima and tried to “hot wire” the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene but were later seen walking on the road. Police were later alerted the individuals involved in the earlier incident were back in the area.

The victim told police a black male with a flashlight was seen in the victim’s vehicle. He was identified as Dennis M. Abadio, 23. When the victim approached him, Abadio fled the scene. Later, Abadio and another suspect returned to the scene and nearby restaurant security video showed them around the same vehicle, attempting again to break into the vehicle before fleeing the scene again. Police were able to locate Abadio nearby. As police were arriving, a witness told the officer Abadio had tossed a handgun onto a nearby building’s roof. Police retrieved the gun, which had a bullet in the chamber, and identified it as stolen.

Abadio faces numerous charges including intent to commit vehicle theft, possessing a stolen firearm valued at $439, carrying a loaded handgun and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Exhibition Driving Charge

OCEAN CITY – As part of the special event zone last week, Ocean City police issued 23 citations for exhibition driving, including one repeat offender from last year.

On May 19, around 10:20 p.m., a police officer on marked patrol near 97th Street observed a Chevrolet Camaro accelerate aggressively enough “to emit extreme excessive engine noise,” according to a police report. The officer noted in the report it was violation of state traffic law generally and specifically the new rules and regulations put in place for the special event zone, which was in effect from May 16-21.

Thedore Buresch, 24, of New Castle, Del., was identified as the driver. When approach by police, the driver was noted as saying in the police report, “Excessive noise, excessive noise again. I already beat that one, you want me to beat it again? I’ll beat it again.” Buresch was charged with the same offense of exhibition driving on Oct. 8, 2022.

Weapon Arrest

OCEAN CITY – An observed exhibition driving incident led to weapon and driving while impaired charges last week.

On May 19, Ocean City police observed a Audi S4 traveling 54 mph in a posted 30 mph zone on Coastal Highway around 34th Street. The motorist, Dimas Salvador Arroya Sarien, 21, of Salisbury, was seen passing vehicles in the bus lane in a reckless manner by accelerated quickly and abruptly, making a loud noise.

Believing the behavior qualified as exhibition driving under the special event zone, police pulled the vehicle over. Arroya Sarien had an expired license and performed poorly on a battery of drunk driving tests. He was found at police headquarters to have a blood alcohol beyond the legal limit.

An inventory of the vehicle found an assisted opening knife and unloaded handgun under the passenger seat. The gun was found to not have a serial number.

Arroya Sarien was charged with driving while impaired, unlawful possession of a firearm without required serial number or approved marking, unlawful receiving of a firearm without a serial number, transporting a handgun on himself and public roads and possession of an assisted opening knife.