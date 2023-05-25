Birthday Party Raises Money for Cricket Center

cMorgan Connolly and Everly Hill had a joint 6th birthday party this year.  Instead of presents, they asked for their kids to either make a homemade card and if they would like to make a donation to the Cricket Center. The $1,000 they raised was matched by a $1,000 donation from Movement Mortgage. Hill, left, and Connolly, right, are pictured with their mothers, Kellie Meehan and Pam Rocco, presenting a check for $2,000 to The Cricket Center staff members Josiah, Wendy Myers, Althenia Jolley, Lauren Cooper, Shaina Boyd and Leslie Valerio.