FENWICK ISLAND – Officials say they continue to seek help from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) regarding the emergence of algae blooms in local canals.

Two weeks ago, officials with the Town of Fenwick Island were made aware of algae blooms in the canals south of Dagsboro Street. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger noted that the town is awaiting response from DNREC, which controls state waterways and responds to algae bloom occurrences.

“It’s from warm water and nutrients,” she said, “so we need DNREC to come in and figure if there’s a source.”

Magdeburger said the town had initially reached out to DNREC. However, the agency had informed Fenwick Island officials that staff could not assess the situation until after Memorial Day.

“We can’t do anything until they do their assessment,” she said.

When the algae blooms were first reported, the town observed thick algae covering the south canals, particularly off Oyster Bay Drive. In an update this week, Magdeburger noted that conditions had improved off Oyster Bay, but that algae remained, with the worst algae blooms located off Surf Avenue.

“I believe in some of the canals, the situation is a little better,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

Magdeburger this week also provided an update on beach replenishment work in Fenwick Island.

Last Friday, the town received notice that a broken pipe bringing sand onto the beach would need repairs, extending dredging activities to early June. And on Tuesday, officials learned of other equipment delays.

“We got word today that they’ve made the pipe repairs, but their dredge now has to go back to fill up with gas,” Magdeburger said. “So they won’t start until after Memorial Day … I don’t know how much further that delays us.”

Beach replenishment was scheduled to start in Fenwick in July. Working with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District Commander Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, however, the agency was able to hire a second dredge company to complete work in Delaware’s coastal communities ahead of Memorial Day, beginning in Fenwick.

Crews began work in Fenwick Island last Monday, and continued through the end of last week, when the first delays occurred.

“Hopefully this won’t delay things too long,” Magdeburger said this week. “Weather and equipment play a role in delays, and none of it can be controlled.”