WPS Loses In Conference Finals

WPS Loses In Conference Finals
The Worcester Prep girls lacrosse team lost in the ESIAC Championship game last week to a powerful Saints Peter and Paul team. The 18-5 loss marked the third time this season the Mallards lost to the Sabres. In a losing cause, Senior Caitlyn Hoen and freshman Caitlin Shimko each had two goals. Junior goalie Caitlin Williams had 12 saves on the day. The Mallards varsity team, which ended the season with a 7-6 record, are pictured above. The squad was coached by Head Coach Chris Williams and assistant coaches Joe Lavin, Caroline Engle and Madison Buas. Photo by Chris Hoen