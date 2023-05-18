SNOW HILL – A new smartphone app is expected to help local law enforcement with everything from communication to hiring.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging area residents to download the agency’s new app on their smartphones. The application provides the public with a variety of information and news alerts.

“This app offers quick access to items of public interest and it’s easy to use,” Deputy Jennifer DeGiovanni said. “The best part about this app is the information is out there. If people don’t have social media they can still get this information.”

According to officials with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s new app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV LLC which specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. Officials stress that it is not, however, for emergency calls and those experiencing an emergency still need to call 911.

The app provides users with information about Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, news and alerts, a list of the most wanted, a sex offender map and the ability to submit a tip.

The app s available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Worcester County Sheriff MD.”

At a town hall meeting in Pocomoke last week, Crisafulli encouraged citizens to download the app.

“You can get this app whether you have an Apple phone or an Android phone,” he said, outlining the array of information the public would have access to on the app.

He added that in addition to features of public interest, there was a tab on the app dedicated to recruitment. He’s hopeful it will give prospective deputies information on available careers with the agency.

“You have to sell your product,” he said. “We’re trying to get out here to show people this is a still a very noble profession.”

Crisafulli said the app was an effort to enhance communication efforts.

“This app is the first step, where we try to push out information to you the best that we can as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that situations were often fast moving. “My office will do the best we can to keep you updated as incidents occur…. We are going to continue to build upon this app as far as submitting tips and keeping you updated.”