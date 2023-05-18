Wor-Wic Community College Awards Golden Apple

fOn Tuesday, April 24, Wor-Wic Community College’s Radiologic Technology Class of 2023 presented the Golden Apple Award to Emily Dinardo, radiologic technologist at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Dinardo was selected for this year’s award because of her exceptional guidance, encouragement and overall interest in training the next generation of radiologic technologists. Pictured from left to right are Sangita Silwal, Samantha Hurley, Caitlyn Vessey, Katelyn Hernandez, Emily Dinardo, Danielle Nester, Chloe Abresch and Chelsea Ward.