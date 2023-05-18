ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Single Lambs looking for love could find Cupid aiming at someone you thought (wrongly) was uninterested. Paired Sheep could soon make plans to move into new pastures.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Level that sharp Bull’s eye of yours directly at the target you’re after. Don’t let yourself get sidetracked by any misleading or deceptive attempts to distract you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Early enthusiasm gives way to a more reflective attitude, as you assess the potential of a new job. Avoid questionable advice. The ultimate decision should be yours.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might need to reassess the responsibility you’ve taken on. Consider delegating some of the tasks to people you trust and focus on those things you do best.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Don’t be shy about sharing new ideas with your workplace colleagues. Their warm reception and trusted support will soon have you purring with satisfaction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That uneasiness over a potential commitment should be confronted and dealt with realistically. Find out why you’re delaying an important decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your business venture gets back into high gear after a brief period of sputtering. Don’t be discouraged. Stay with it. Your hard work and patience will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Watch out for a tendency to let things slide in hopes that a problem will correct itself. You need to be more proactive than reactive if you want to see change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A wilting relationship could recover and be coaxed back into full bloom, as long as there is a strong commitment to your partner to make the relationship your priority.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Before you accept a new job offer, check on the status of a promotion you were promised in your current workplace. Then, make a decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Expect to find yourself in a teaching situation on the job, which you will no doubt enjoy. Don’t be surprised if you get to learn a few things as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’d love to make a big splash with your new project. But you’d be wiser to introduce it to your colleagues in a more restrained way and let it speak for itself.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re a practical person who also has a sense of adventure. You have a capacity for leadership that others often tap in to.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.