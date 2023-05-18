OC Knights of Columbus Held Bingo For Babies Fundraiser

eThe Ocean City Knights of Columbus #9053 raised $4,938 through a Bingo For Babies fundraiser for the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin. The Lady Knights Auxiliary Council #9053 raised $3,500 with a Bingo For Babies Luncheon. Members of the groups are pictured presenting their checks to Joann Manole, executive director of the Grace Center.