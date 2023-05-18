Art League Presented Senate of Maryland Resolution

dMaryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Former Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with a Senate of Maryland Resolution during First Friday, May 5, at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. The resolution recognized Thaler as the first Eastern Shore resident and artist to be named as the 2023 Sue Hess Arts Advocate of the Year by the Maryland Citizens for the Arts.