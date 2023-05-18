School System Addresses Misinformation; County Officials Stress Need For Transparency SNOW HILL– County leaders highlighted their support of growing education spending while school system officials addressed what they categorized as misinformation this week. In the wake of the decision by the Worcester County Commissioners to fund Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) at the maintenance of effort level, school system staff attempted to dispel what they… Read More »

Berlin Officials To Discuss Short-Term Rentals Monday BERLIN – Town officials are expected to discuss short-term rentals next week following issues with a Main Street property. The Berlin Town Council is set to talk about short-term rentals during Monday's meeting after citizens have reported issues with a short-term rental on Main Street. While the town implemented short-term rental regulations last year, the…

Corps Outlines Inlet Dredging Maintenance Decision SNOW HILL – A representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers outlined reasoning behind plans to continue maintenance dredging to address shoaling in Ocean City. Daniel Bierly, chief of the civil project development branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), told the Worcester County Commissioners this week the high cost and minimal…