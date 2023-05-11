BERLIN – Concerns about employee pay highlighted a discussion of Berlin’s budget this week. On Monday, the town hosted a first reading of its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget. While council members expressed frustration that the town wasn’t able to do more for its employees, Mayor Zack Tyndall said the spending plan was a step…
BERLIN – Officials this week approved plans for a new brewery in Berlin. The Berlin Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for Berlin Beer Company, a new brewery proposed for the former Broad Street Station building. “It’s perfect for the location,” commission member Pete Cosby said. “I’m excited about it.” Glen and Adam Davis…
OCEAN CITY – The attorney for the proposed Margaritaville project said his client is exploring other options after the Ocean City council denied the developer’s request to hold a public hearing for the purchase of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue. In a work session Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them a request from the…
SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-2 this week to fund the school system at the maintenance of effort level in the coming fiscal year. The majority of the commissioners this week voted to provide Worcester County Public Schools with funding of $100,006,640 for the coming fiscal year. The amount is less than…
