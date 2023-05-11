WPS Seniors Recognized

by

Worcester Preparatory School held Senior Game festivities for members of the boys and girls lacrosse teams playing in their last homes of their high school careers last week. Above, from left, are Julia, Ansley, Jack and Galen Gardner, and Tim, Griffin and Jamie Jones. Below, from left, are Matthew, Sara and Melissa Miller; Chris, Caitlyn and Jennifer Hoen; Tim and Julie Lyons, Ava and Jason Wilsey; Laurie, Annie and Nick Carter; and Jennifer, Isabella and Eric Borsoni. Below left, from left, are Borsoni, Miller, Wilsey, Hoen and Carter. Below right, Gardner and Griffin are pictured with Coach Drew Haugh and the championship hardware. Submitted Photos

