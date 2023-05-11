ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Aspects indicate a potential for confusion or misunderstanding. Keep those lines of communication open between you and your mate or significant other.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Romantic aspects are strong, but confusing. Be alert. Use your good Bovine sense to avoid charging into something that isn’t quite what it seems to be.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Working out problems with family members or others close to you should be your priority. Travel aspects are strong, especially in job-related situations.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Cancerian Crab likes to take charge of things. But be careful you don’t pinch off more than you can hold, or you might find it all slipping out of your grasp.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A new opportunity beckons Leos and Leonas who are ready to take on some tough challenges. Family matters continue to improve, but still need close attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): What seems to be a disappointment could be a blessing in disguise. Use that good Virgin mind to analyze the situation and learn some valuable lessons.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): There are some conflicting considerations that will need careful sorting out. Remember: You do best when you’re able to balance sense and sentiment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Aspects show conflicting signs around friendships. Be careful about taking advice from someone who might have an agenda that is not in your best interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Relationships are supposed to be about give-and-take, but you might find that you’ve been doing all the giving while getting little in return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Sometimes indecision can be a positive factor in helping to resolve doubts about a potential commitment. Don’t be rushed into acting before you feel ready to do so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Take off those rose-colored glasses and see this new situation for what it is — and for what it isn’t. Remember: You haven’t been told the whole truth yet.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Watch that you don’t drain your energy reserves as you dive into a new and increasingly demanding project. Take time out for rest and relaxation.

BORN THIS WEEK: You live your life on a finely tuned balance between the perception of a Taurus and the curiosity of a Gemini. You excel in the arts.

