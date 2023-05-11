OCEAN CITY – Officials say residents and visitors have through June to complete a public transportation survey.

This spring, the town’s transportation department launched a public transportation survey. Transit Manager Rob Shearman told transportation committee members this week that residents and visitors can complete the survey before the end of June.

“The rider survey has been deployed,” he said. “There’s a banner on the town website and transportation website directing people to complete that survey online.”

Shearman said the transportation development plan in updated every five years. He noted the Maryland Transit Administration has hired a consultant to come in and provide the town’s transportation department with recommendations.

“The consultant did say they are also planning on one or several town hall style meetings with our seasonal employees toward the end of this month to obtain their input as well,” he said. “They are supposedly finishing up stakeholder interviews as well. Then they will be publishing a technical memo on that, which I’ll share with you.”

Officials say the survey will gather input regarding public transportation needs in Ocean City. While the survey link has been posted online, Shearman said paper copies are also available at the public works complex, city hall and the welcome center.

“So far we have had 70 surveys completed, most of them electronically, but a handful on paper …,” he said. “The survey runs through the end of June, so we are going to catch that first month of vacationers on this rider survey as well … A lot of what we are seeing right now are residents and employees.”