Pink Party Proceeds Presented To AGH

by
Pink Party Proceeds Presented To AGH

Sunset Grille’s annual Pink Party, in honor of cancer survivor Hope Palmer, raised $13,415. The proceeds from the event benefit Atlantic General Hospital’s John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. Last month, Hope Palmer and Jack Burbage presented the donation to Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Board Chair Steven Green and Atlantic General Hospital leadership, including President/CEO Don Owrey. Pictured, from left, are  Toni Keiser, AGH vice president of public relations; Burbage, CEO of Blue Water Development; Steven Tyson, AGH donor relations officer; Green; Palmer, corporate communications director of Blue Water Development; and Owrey. Submitted Photo