Joyce Grace Elder

BERLIN — Joyce Grace Elder, age 72, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Greensburg, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Roy Calvin Bataille and Betty DiFloria Bataille.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore “Ted” Elder; children, Kimberly Ann McAllister of Bishopville, Jeremy Robert Elder of Whaleyville, and Roy Calvin Bataille, III (Amber) of Harrington, Del.; six grandchildren, Drew Birch, Autumn Houck, Roy Bstaille, IV, Taryn McAllister, Dalton Bataille, and Colton Bataille; and six great-grandchildren, Caleb Birch, Colby Birch, Lincoln Houck, Layton Cropper and Elliott Houck. Also surviving are niece Rena Bataille and her son Devin Bataille.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Calvin Bataille, Jr., in 1976.

Joyce was the co-owner and operator, with her husband, Ted, of Elder’s Garage in Whaleyville. She attended SonRise Church in Berlin, had been a pen pal writer for many years, enjoyed ceramics and most of all loved her family.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joyce’s name to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, 214 N. Main St. Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Peggy Ann Auker

OCEAN CITY — Peggy Ann Auker, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Peggy was born on July 28, 1949, to the late Jasper and Ida Semiclose of Bloomsburg, Pa.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert P. Auker, and their three children, Robert P. Auker II (Diana), Alison A. Merritt (Stephen) and Michelle A. Prestas (Michael). Also surviving are her brother, Bill Stahl (Sandy), and her two sisters, Jackie Vivian (Blaine) and Alice Hutnick (Michael).

She loved spending time with her seven beautiful grandchildren, Marley, Lorelei and Sullivan Auker, Cameron and Brayden Merritt and Zoey and Layla Prestas. Peggy was an avid reader and loved reading with all of them. They all loved her dearly and have so many memories like baking Christmas cookies and the “best apple pie.” Peggy also enjoyed going to the beach and the annual family vacations to Florida.

Peggy graduated from Bloomsburg Area High School in the class of 1967 and attended Bloomsburg University. She married Robert in 1969 where they resided in Berwick, Pa. and raised their family. Peggy and her husband Robert started residing in Ocean City during the summer months in 1973, where they managed Souvenir City. They, along with their children, became the proud owners of Souvenir City, and eventually Souvenir City 2, on the boardwalk in Ocean City. They acquired the family business in 1992 and have put their whole hearts into making it a nostalgic experience. She was best known for her kindness, her smile, and her “Peggy Projects.” She will be greatly missed by many employees, whom she treated as family. Many of the foreign students considered her their “American mom” since they were far away from home. She would do anything to make them feel welcome. Peggy was also a Longaberger consultant for many years and loved helping friends and family organize their homes.

Her spirit was spread through volunteering over the years. She was an active volunteer for the Girl Scouts, and her latest endeavors included being a member of Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior Catholic Church. She also volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed donating and volunteering at the annual Christmas Bizarre.

A mass will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church located at 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Peggy A. Auker can be made to Atlantic General Hospital Regional Cancer Care Center, donations can be made online at www.agh.care/give by choosing “other” for gift and writing RCCC in the comment box or by mail addressed to Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, 10320 Old Ocean City Boulevard, Berlin, Md. 21811 with “Regional Cancer Care Center” in the memo. All support would then be directed to where Peggy received the highest level of care possible for her battle against pancreatic cancer.

Michael Anthony Liewald

OCEAN CITY — Michael Anthony Liewald, age 45, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore.

Born in Takoma Park, Md., he was the son of Wayne and Cleda Liewald. Michael graduated with the class of 1995 from Parkdale High School. After which, he moved to the Ocean City area with his family. Through the years, Michael worked vigorously to obtain his college degrees and ended with his Masters of Education from Wilmington University. While attending school, Michael worked as a server and bartender forming many friendships and touched many lives throughout these years. Following his education, he began working with troubled teens at a local counseling center. After some time, Michael was offered a counseling position at C. Milton Wright High School in Baltimore, where he loved all of his co-workers and being a counselor to all of the students.

In his spare time, you could most likely find Michael spending time with family, friends, and his dogs. He enjoyed attending concerts of the Dave Matthews Band, as he attended over 40 shows, he also loved to travel and sing karaoke. Michael may have lost his battle with lung cancer but he fought as hard as he possibly could to the very end. He passed peacefully surrounded by the people he loved the most.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Christa Andrews and Caryn Liewald; three nieces, Cameron Andrews, Calyssa Guns, and Cailyn Guns; two aunts, Valerie Buchanan (Mike) and Cynthia Nelson (Danny); many cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren M. Liewald, Hellen L. Liewald, Mac C. Nichols, and Corda M. Nichols, as well as, one aunt, Carla Kaufman and one uncle, Clifton Liewald.

Cremation followed his death. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 13 from 1-6 p.m. at the Golden Sands at 10900 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. All are welcome to come spend some time with the family or just drop in to pay respects as there will be no formal service. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Thomas Edgar Kirwan

BERLIN — On May 4, 2023, Thomas Edgar Kirwan passed away.

He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley F. Kirwan (nee Fritz); devoted father of T. Wayne Kirwan (Adele) and Gail Kirwan; loving grandfather of Jennifer Rush, Kristopher Kirwan and Kelly Risolo (Mike); cherished great-grandfather of Thomas Risolo, Charlotte Kirwan, Emily Risolo and Cooper Kirwan; and survived by many loving family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Harry H. Witzke’s Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A Burial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with inurnment following at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may contribute to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center c/o UMMC. Condolences may be left at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

Betty Ann Raymond

OCEAN PINES — Betty Ann Raymond, 83, of Ocean Pines, passed to eternal life April 20, 2023 from a decades-long and complicated heart condition.

With her at the end, at PRMC Salisbury, were her immediate family: husband Bob Raymond, 88; her daughter Patti McDermott; and grandsons Evan and Shane, along with their Pastor Frank Harpster of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Also in attendance by Facetime, were Betty’s son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kim Raymond of Millsboro, Del.

Mrs. Raymond was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Hampstead, Md. to Helen and Harry Luckabaugh and their four children, Joan, Ray, Bob and Jean (all now deceased). The family moved to Baltimore during WWII where Betty and her siblings grew up. The Luckabaugh’s were early members of Ascension Lutheran Church where they all remained till leaving home. They were quite musically inclined, and the three daughters sang for the USO during the Korean War. Betty had a lifelong love of singing, and she participated in choirs in school and church throughout her entire life, and many friends and family were blessed to have her sing at their weddings.

As a student of the second graduating class of Parkville High School, Betty helped to write their alma mater. Betty sang soprano in her church choirs (and solos) for virtually the rest of her life. She and husband Bob were well-known Karaoke singers in Baltimore, Delaware, Ocean City and Florida for all of their married lives. They were literally thrown together in an accident involving an auto/motorcycle in Connecticut in June 1969 and married Dec. 18th of that year in what many called a “story-book romance,” (it was written by Carol Ann Ellis in Grey Shore magazine several years ago).

Betty graduated in 1957 from Parkville H.S. in Baltimore County, Md. After graduating as an RN from Union Memorial’s nursing school in 1960, she worked locally, and in Wash. State and D.C. hospitals until she retired in 2004. Most notable of those positions held, was Nurse/Manager of the Albert Witzke free clinic in East Baltimore for most of the nineties.

Betty loved adventure; she and her husband took frequent motorcycle trips out of state. She loved the beach and pools, spending many summer-time hours with the “pool ladies” at White Horse Park. When the weather got colder, she and Bob would travel, in their RV, to Fla. where they made many life-long friends. The two of them loved to travel and made trips to the Caribbean, Europe and Hawaii. In her travels, Betty would always try to include a visit to a festival or open-market to view and buy jewelry. She would often design pieces for herself and others.

The couple loved to party. They were always welcoming hosts, and many will remember their frequent parties where music, shooting pool, as well as a dip in the pool, were enjoyed by all. Betty’s door was always open to neighbors, friends and acquaintances on weekends, holidays, and any time of day or night. She was known as the life of the party, the joke and story teller, the entertainer. Many of these parties were held at their son Tim’s bar, the Kildaire Tavern in North Baltimore. The Raymond’s moved festivities to the ocean when they both retired in 2004. Last year they moved with daughter Patti and her two sons to their current Ocean City address.

Both husband and wife sang in St. Peter’s church choir from 2004 until shortly before the Covid pandemic. Additionally, they performed live music shows at bars, libraries, nursing homes, etc. on the eastern shore and in Southwest Fla. Recently, their daughter Patti (and sons) have been singing Karaoke at the Mariott Hotel, weekends in Ocean City, continuing family tradition. Mrs. Raymond has been cremated, and her remains will be placed in the columbarium at St. Peters where her husband will be placed with her upon his demise.

A memorial service will be held for Betty at St. Peters on Saturday June 24 at 1 p.m.; a reception for friends and guests will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.