Members of the Worcester Prep varsity boys lacrosse team are pictured above after winning another ESIAC Conference title. Right, junior goalie Connor Ferguson is pictured making an outlet pass in the championship game. Ferguson set the school’s single season save record with 191 stops on the season. Submitted Photos

BERLIN – After a rough start with three straight loses to Bayside Conference teams, the Worcester Prep boys lacrosse team won nine of its next 10 games to finish the season with a 10-4 record.

Last Friday, the season culminated with another Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship. The Mallards took down Gunston, 16-5, behind seven goals by senior Griffin Jones and five goals by senior Jack Gardner. Junior Cole Campbell added two goals and sophomore Ryan Mann had a goal and five assists. Junior goalie Connor Ferguson was strong in goal with eight saves. In his first year as the team’s goalie, Ferguson set the school record for single season saves with 191 stops.

On the girls side, Worcester Prep traveled Thursday night to battle for the ESIAC Championship against Sts. Peter and Paul. The game took place too late to be included in this edition. The Lady Mallards looked to pull off a huge upset having lost to the Sabres 19-2 on April 4 and 22-7 on May 2.

Last week on Senior Game Night, the Mallards advanced to the championship game by defeating Gunston 13-8. WPS was up 7-5 at half and was able to stretch the lead in the second half. Sophomore Emma Zajdel powered the offense with five goals. Freshman Lo Malinowski added three goals and an assist. Also in the book with two goals each were Isabella Borsoni and Caitlyn Hoen. Junior goalie Caitlin Williams had six saves in the net.