Two former standout student-athletes from Worcester Preparatory School met on the lacrosse field last weekend representing their Division I universities. Tucker Brown is a 2018 WPS graduate playing in his final year at St. Joe’s University. He is a fifth–year graduate school player. Brice Richins, a 2022 WPS graduate, is a freshman at High Point University. Last Saturday, St. Joe’s defeated High Point, 17-11, with Brown scoring three goals. Richins plays defense and logged significant time in the loss. On the season, Brown has played in all 13 games, scoring 17 goals and five assists. During his 2022 season, Brown scored 43 goals with 11 assists. Richins has been getting considerable playing time as a freshman as a close defenseman and long stick midfielder. St. Joe’s is 10-4 on the season, while High Point is 8-7 as of Wednesday. At right, Brown and Richins are pictured after last weekend’s game. Above, Worcester Prep Athletic Director Matt McGinnis, who attended last Saturday’s game in High Point, N.C., is pictured with Brice’s older brothers and WPS alums Wyatt ’16 and Cooper Richins ’19. Submitted Photos