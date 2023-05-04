ARIES (March 21 to April 19): That sometimes contrarian Arian streak emerges and could affect an important decision. Try to keep your mind open to the possibilities, even if they currently seem remote.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It could be a long wait before you get an answer to a question involving financial matters. Meanwhile, check on other interesting possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A misunderstanding shouldn’t keep you from continuing to work. Pursue a reconciliation with someone who really cares. Talk it out before you consider walking out.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Exercise some discipline — don’t keep changing your mind. An upcoming decision requires that you stay focused on the direction you need to follow.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Although family matters take up much of your time these days, you still need to deal with important workplace issues. Try to balance both obligations wisely.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your on-the-job problems appear close to being resolved. Now, make time to repair those personal relationships that you might have ignored for too long.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone might suddenly balk at fulfilling an important agreement. There could be a hidden reason that you’ll need to uncover before you take this to arbitration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A friend seeks to confide a secret, knowing it will be safe with you. But, given your friend’s history, you might not want to know what you’ll be told.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your new “self-improvement” course will continue to hit bumps in the road until you start shedding those unnecessary loads you’ve toted for too long.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A decision to move to a new home needs to be delayed until you have accurate reports about its condition. Rely on facts, not assurances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Congratulations! Your good work is beginning to pay off. Reward yourself. Take some much-needed rest and recreation time with loved ones.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Fishing for compliments isn’t always wise. Build your self-esteem on your own worthy achievements, and don’t rely on others to tell you how good you are.

BORN THIS WEEK: People who meet you want to get to know you better, but you tend to be difficult to please when it comes to forming friendships.

