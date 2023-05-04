Trimper Rides Board member Wendy DiBuo and her son, Mark, are pictured during last year’s event. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – Trimper Rides will expand on an existing event this month to help provide some memories for those with special needs.

May 21 is Special Needs Day at Trimper Rides. Groups that support special needs should reach out to Trimper Rides to receive a discount on ride passes that day.

In 2020, Trimper Rides welcomed the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County, a group started by a Trimper Rides Board member and shareholder Wendy DiBuo, and has welcomed them back every year. Each year Trimper Rides coordinates with her group leaders to provide those that are part of the support group an opportunity to enjoy the park as a group. In efforts to make the event extra memorable, Trimper Rides has worked with our staff to educate them on how to best help.

This year, Trimper Rides is opening the invite to a larger community of special needs, by inviting more special needs groups to participate.

To further help guests, Trimper Rides again utilized DiBuo as a resource. At her suggestion, an experience document was created. After direction and recommendations, a one-page description of places guests may encounter and what they could expect if they came to a ride or food service station was created.

Trimper Rides also is partnering with the Ocean City Life Saving Museum as a “quiet place” that day. Anyone attending Special Needs Day may go to the museum that day to get away from the lights and sounds of the park. The museum will not be noise free, but it will not have all the sensory stimulation of the park. There will be no additional cost for entry into the museum on May 21 for people participating in Special Needs Day.

“This event stirs emotions for us here at Trimper Rides every year, and I would say Wendy DiBuo is the catalyst of the glassy eyes, in the best way,” said Jessica Bauer, director of marketing. “She gives us suggestions and we come back with our realization of her concept. She smiles and gets teary eyed and tells us that we are making a difference. You can’t help, but to get emotional yourself. Each time we do this event we add something more to help our guests and their support system. The experience document helped us too. It enabled us to look at the park from a new perspective and we hope to continue to build it out further. This won’t be our last version.”

Guests must have a code for a discount and all codes are provided through an organization. All organizations requests must be received by May 12. To receive a discount code, call 410-289-8617 or email [email protected].

The month of May will be a busy one at Trimper Rides, including this weekend during Springfest guests will enjoy $30 wristbands reduced from their seasonal price of $50.

On May 5, the park opens at 3 p.m. with a Revenge of the 5th costume contest. Dress as your best Star Wars villain. Costume contest awarded at 5 p.m. On May 6, the park opens at noon. The Kentucky Derby will be celebrated at Trimper Rides. Adults and kids should dress in their biggest and best derby hats and get on the Carousel. Derby wearers ride for free at 2 p.m. A prize will be awarded for best derby hat.

After Springfest, guests can enjoy Monday through Thursday indoor rides open at noon and Fridays the whole park will be open at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays will continue with a noon open.

On Mother’s Day weekend on May 13-14, some surprised are planned for the moms with a portrait area and hair styling pamper stations by students of Del-Mar-Va Beauty Academy.

On May 20, in honor of First Responders Day, nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters and EMTs will be thanked with $30 ride all ride passes. Guests must show work ID at Guest Services to redeem pass.