Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

May 5-7: Springfest

Celebrating 32 years, Ocean City’s Springfest will be held in the Inlet parking lot Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Four days full of tasty treats, live music and handmade crafts. Headline acts include Shadows of the 60s A Tribute to Motown’s Super Groups, Collective Soul and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. www.ococean.com/springfest.

May 5-6: Springfest

The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual Springfest beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Featured are an indoor yard sale, bake sale (including Greek & other international pastries), plant sale, car wash, church tours, and more. The church is located at 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes. For more information, call 302-645-5791 or visit the church website: www.orthodoxdelmar.org/springfest.

May 6: Safe Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day Maryland Safe Boating Course from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A safe boating certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972 and is awarded after successful completion of the course. The class includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, updated Maryland regulations and common marine maintenance. Cost is $20. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected]

May 6: Native Plant Sale

Assateague Coastal Trust’s 24th Annual Native Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the ACT Building at 10959 Worcester Highway. Pick-up pre-orders and plants for sale. Raffle baskets, art vendors, garden art. Master Gardener Table for Q&A, compost for sale from Go Green OC, soil test kits and pre-created planters/flower baskets.actforbays.orgplantsale.

May 6: Quartet Church Concert

St. Matthews by the Sea in Fenwick Island will host the Adoration Quartet live in concert at 7 p.m. The Adoration Quartet is made up of group members James Harrelson, Mark Dayoc, Corey Wilson and Chris Serlick. The quartet aims “To fulfill the great commission by presenting powerful, original songs with Biblically sound messages that stir the lost to a decision for Christ while uplifting and edifying the Saints,” according to its website, adorationquartet.com.

May 6: Shopper’s Fair

First Saturday Shopper’s Fair will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at FORGE Youth and Family on 7804 Gumboro Road, Pittsville, Md. 21850. The fair will be held the first Saturday of each month through September. Dozens of vendors, artisans and yard sale offerings in one convenient location. 443-513-1048.

May 6: Gospel Music Celebration

A celebration of gospel music and spirituals will be held at Holloway Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. presented by the University and Salisbury Chorales with Orchestra. Soloists Dr. John Wesley Wright and Callie Day will be featured.

May 6: Jazz & Blues, Wines & Brews

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will host from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy a Saturday on historic Main Street with continuous live music, vendors and delicious bites from local restaurants, many prepared specifically for the event. Free www.berlinchamber.org

May 6: Blessing Of Bikers

Bikers Without Borders Foundation’s 5th Annual Blessing of the Bikers Event will be held at 11 a.m. at Fathom Church, 10455 Georgetown Road, Berlin. The event will be led by Chaplain Jeff “Buster” Bowden who will pray over and bless each individual motorcycle, rider/passenger. Fathom Worship Team will be providing music and Pastor Nate Deism of Fathom will give a brief message. There is no entry fee but feel free to give. Also, please bring nonperishable food items that will be used for our food bank. Food will be available on site. The event will be held outside on the lawn. All are welcome. 443-497-1302.

May 7: Open House

Blufrog Farm Cat Sanctuary/Town Cats will hold an open house from 1-4 p.m. Ribbon cutting for the brand new “catio” and visit the cats who call it home. Information on fostering, adopting, and volunteering. 32786 Old Ocean City Road, Parsonsburg, Md.

May 7: Bay Day

Presented by Ocean Pines and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in White Horse Park. The event teaches local people how to “make a difference in your own backyard,” with free boat rides, hands-on activities, environmental exhibitors, and live animal demonstrations. Admission is free.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: Book Signing

Local author Robert M. Craig will launch the publication of his new book on Ocean City with a free illustrated talk on the “History of the Postcard,” to be presented at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd, Berlin, Md. The new book is entitled, “Historic Lodgings of Ocean City: The Fisher Collection” and is the author’s fifth book on Ocean City.

May 11: Fashion Show, Luncheon

Reservations are being accepted for the Women’s Club of Ocean Pines Fashion Show and Luncheon scheduled at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fashions will be provided by Chico’s. For $38, you have a choice of four entrees – Grilled Chicken Greek Salad; Brisket French Dip; Shrimp Salad Wrap; and Chef’s Choice Vegetarian. Assorted dessert trays and non-alcoholic beverages included. For more information, contact Jan Chiampa, 508-446-6204 (cell) or 410-600-4236 (home). Make checks payable to WCOP. Send reservations to Jan Chiampa, 6 Federal Hill, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. This is a fundraiser for high school scholarships and community donations to be presented on June 1.

May 12: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church is hosting from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but eating inside an option as well with bake table available. Cost is one crab cake sandwich meal, $14; two crab cake sandwich meal, $24; and one crab cake sandwich, $10. Bake sale table available.

May 13: Bike Ride Day

Ocean Pines Bike Ride Day will be held from 3-6 p.m. For more information, email Patti Stevens of the Worcester County Bike & Pedestrian Coalition at [email protected], or Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue at [email protected]

May 13: Furnace Town Celebration

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Furnace Fairies and Gnomes Celebration takes place with Furnace Town being invaded by fantasy creatures for one day only. Frolic with fairies, garden with gnomes, ride a unicorn, trade with an ogre, say hi to giants and make friends with a mermaid. Vendors, food, games, and entertainment galore. Kids 5-15, $5; 15-plus, $10; and kids under 5, free.

May 13: High Tea Benefit

The Ladies High Tea Fundraiser will be held from 1-3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10301 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Scones, sandwiches, desserts and a variety of teas. Silent Auction for a child’s quilt and other opportunities to win prizes. $20 donation per person RSVP now to reserve your spot! 443-604-8068. Donations received go toward the Roof Replacement Fund.

May 13: Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be Joe Jankowski, director of “Protectors of the St. Martin River”. He will address the history of the group, what they’re involved in with a river of major importance to Ocean Pines and surrounding area, and what progress they’re making in growing oysters in our coastal bays. All welcome.

May 14: Mother’s Day Breakfast

From 8 a.m.-noon, American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 166, 23rd St. & Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City will host, featuring scrambled eggs, home fries, sausage, bacon, scrapple, chipped beef, biscuits, pancakes, danish, coffee, tea and juice. Bloody Marys or Mimosas $5. $15 per person, $10 for children. Open to the public.

May 17: Golf Tournament

MAC, Inc., Your Area Agency on Aging is hosting a golf tournament to benefit its Meals on Wheels program. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. Play will be best ball format. Teams are forming now. The cost is $400 per team of four; $100 for individuals. Participation in the tournament can make a real difference in the lives of older persons on the Lower Shore. Funds raised will help MAC provide home-delivered meals to local seniors who are unable to prepare their own food. Many of our elderly neighbors are isolated and alone and need help in securing the most basic of human necessities – food. To register or for more information, visit https://macinc.org/specialevents/golf/.

May 18: Museum Day

International Museum Day will he observed at the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission to see all the exhibits and amazing displays. www.ocmuseum.org.

May 18-21: Pines Players Production

The Ocean Pines Players’ next production is Love Letters by A.R. Gurney presented at Mariner’s Country Down. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org where members receive a 20% discount on tickets.

May 18-22: Cruisin Ocean City

Featuring hot rods, customs, muscle cars and classics at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center and Inlet Parking Lot. Vendors, music, celebrities, entertainment, a Boardwalk parade and drive-in movies. www.specialeventpro.com.

May 19: Flounder Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark will host from 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Dinner includes fried flounder, green beans, mac ‘n cheese, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Carryout available.

May 20: Chicken Platters

Fried and baked chicken platters to go for $10 at Calvary United Methodist Church at 8607 Ironshire Station Road in Berlin. Platters sold with two sides and a roll. Potato salad, mac n’ cheese and green beans. Also, a dessert table and drinks for sale. From 10:30 a.m. until sold out.

May 20: Old Pro Open

It’s Par-Tee Time at the 6th Annual Old Pro Open. Get ready to swing into the largest mini-golf tournament on the East Coast on 68th Street, OC. www.oldprogolf.com.

June 3: Community Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 4) from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke located at Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway at the south entrance of Ocean Pines.

June 10: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15.

The schedule is:

June 10: 5-8 p.m., Vintage Blue Bluegrass Band

June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

June 13: Kid’s Carnival

Fish Tales, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will be hosting from noon-3 p.m. To celebrate the end of the school year, Fish Tales decided to have this fun family event for children. This day will be filled with carnival games, face painting, inflatables, children’s vendors, kid’s crafts, pony rides and food and drinks. A commemorative T-shirt will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the day will be donated to the Lower Shore Special Olympics. If anyone would like to be a vendor, contact India Bandorick at 410-289-0990 or email her at [email protected]

June 14: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50 Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Burbage Funeral Home. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 17: Learn To Fish

Teach A Kid to Fish Day will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. The event includes a drawing for a free rod and reel. For more information, call John McFalls at 610-505-1697.

June 24: Fashion Show

United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men of Christ will host a fashion show along with light fare from 4-6 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church along Route 113 in Bishopville. Tickets are $15 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Postley at 443-366-2298 or Bruce Showell at 443-235-2907.