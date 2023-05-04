Things I Like – May 5, 2023

When social media is a good thing

Baptisms

A disagreement that ends with a handshake

ocean city live webcams

Talk radio on the way to work

Music on the radio on the way home

When weather cooperates for an event

My teens waking up on their own

Finding cash in the laundry

A text over a voicemail

Big breakfasts on the weekend

Athletes who don’t talk trash

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.