Public Shares Views On Board Of Education Budget SNOW HILL– While several citizens this week spoke in support of the local school system's budget request, others said more transparency was needed from Worcester County Public Schools. Most speakers at this week's public hearing on Worcester County's proposed $241 million budget addressed education, which accounts for more than half of the county's spending. Several…

Ocean City Officials Launch 'Somewhere To Smile About' Rebranding Campaign OCEAN CITY – Resort leaders gathered this week to celebrate the launch of its rebranding campaign. On Wednesday, town officials, advertising representatives and local stakeholders joined together at the Ocean City Inlet to celebrate the launch of Somewhere to Smile About, a rebranding campaign aimed at increasing awareness of and visitation to Ocean City. As…

Façade Grants Awarded In Berlin BERLIN– Seven downtown businesses will receive façade grants to help with exterior improvements. The Town of Berlin on Wednesday announced this year's façade grant recipients. The grants will help merchants pay for improvements to their storefronts. "The Downtown Commercial Façade Grant Program is an essential tool in supporting the continued growth and development of our…