OC Surf Club Names 2023 Expression Session Art Challenge Winners

by

Students BThe Ocean City Surf Club congratulates the winners of the 2023 Expression Session Art Challenge. Pictured, from left, are OC Surf Club Secretary Kevan Thomson; high school winner Luke Loeser, senior, Worcester Preparatory School, $500 prize; OC Surf Club President Tommy Vach; elementary school winner Noel Winter, fifth grade, Seaside Christian Academy, $100 prize; OC Surf Club Outreach Director Anne Cook; middle school winner Charley Davis, eighth grade, Seaside Christian Academy, $300 prize.