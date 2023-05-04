Douglas S. Cymek

OCEAN CITY — Douglas S. Cymek, age 73, of Ocean City, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Macky And Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. He was born in Towson, Md. and was the son of the late Casimir M. and Nannie L. (New) Cymek.

Doug was a contractor and owner of Bally Services, also had been a private investigator and bail bondsman. Doug was member of the Ocean City Baptist Church and served on the Ocean City Town Council from 2008-2016. He was active with Ocean City Police Commission and had served as the chairman of Ocean City Noise Board.

Doug is survived by his wife Vicki J. Cymek; two daughters Kim Frey and husband Kevin of Ocean View, Del. and Michele Hartley and husband Bryan of Ocean Pines; eight grandchildren, Connor, Riley, Logan, Finley, Carrie, Madilynn, Kevin, Matthew; and one great grandchild due in July, Grayson.

He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Douglas Cymek in 2013.

A funeral service was held on May 4 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City with Father Paul Jennings officiating. A visitation was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Bishop Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville and on Thursday, May 4, at St. Luke Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocean City Baptist Church School Building Fund, 102 North Division Street, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Dorsey Samuel Truitt Sr.

BERLIN — It is with great sadness that the family of Dorsey Samuel Truitt Sr. announces his passing on April 12, 2023 at the age of 90.

Dorsey was born to George C. Truitt and Lillian M. Dorsey on Jan. 1, 1933. He was happily married to Pamela (Penny) Truitt and father to Dorsey S. Truitt Jr. and his wife Robin, Dawn L. Gordon and her husband Michael, Patrick E. Truitt and his partner Amy McConnaughy, and Deborah L. Truitt. Dorsey is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members, friends, and the infamous Stella and Fritz.

Dorsey proudly served in the United States Navy. He was passionate about cars his whole life. He took great pride in his business, Atlantic Skates, which has been operating for nearly 50 years. He befriended anyone he crossed paths with. His sarcastic humor, social personality, and infectious smile will forever be missed.

To honor Dorsey’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no viewing or service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811 or to a charity of your choice.

Written by Dorsey’s 9-year-old great granddaughter:

Hi, love is the most beautiful thing that can happen, but it can be ugly sometimes.

So be happy when you have it, don’t be sad it’s gone tho, be happy it was there.

If you lose someone you loved, God is taking care of them.

You are loved no matter what you do to make them mad or sad, they will still love you.

Don’t act like you are not loved, because God loves you. Your Mom and Dad love you.

William Leo Shoemaker

OCEAN CITY — William “Bill” Leo Shoemaker passed away on April 22, 2023.

Bill was born on March 20, 1949 into a military family, in Japan to Joyce Fisher Shoemaker and Leo Vincent Shoemaker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Casandra Sue Mulvihill.

Bill was a happy man who lit up every room he walked into. He had a contagious smile and always had the best stories, which he told with great aplomb. Bill graduated from Missouri Military Academy then went to Berkley University. After graduating from Berkley, Bill received his Master’s Degree from the University of Florence in Italy. In the early 1970s, he returned to the United States with the idea of teaching English in California. However, he stopped in Ocean City to visit a friend and never left. Bill discovered his life’s passion when he took a summer job in old Ocean City as a busboy/waiter/bartender/parking lot attendant while drinking warm beer. Bill continued working in Ocean City until he found his home at Bobby Baker’s Carousel Hotel. He worked his way up through the ranks to become General Manager at the age of 26. Bill’s fondest memories and fodder for the best stories ever came from his years at the Carousel. In 1988, Bill and his ex-wife Gloria, started AHI in their garage. Soon after, Bill made AHI into a national convention planning business which was widely respected and loved.

His greatest passion, however, was for his family. His son, Cody, was the light of his life. At age 8, Cody started skateboarding and Bill spent years traveling with Cody while he competed in sponsored events. Cody traveled with his dad all over the country showing Cody the ropes of planning conventions, playing basketball on 94th Street with Bill schooling the younger guys. Cody’s marriage to his lovely wife, Corrine was one of the fondest memories Bill ever had. Bill’s own marriage to Sally was such a blessing. They spent 19 years together. Bill and Sally were each other’s best friends. Bill loved working at Rooster’s Nest and was known as Mimosa Man. He adored Sally’s daughter, Jessica and Jessica’s husband Mike. He was the best grandfather to their children, Christopher, Maggie and Hannah. Recently, he was a great supporter of Christopher’s love of golfing, accompanying him on his rounds at Bayside Golf Club.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sally Walsh; his son Cody Shoemaker and daughter-in-law Corinne Shoemaker; his daughter Jessica Pullano, her husband Michael Heasley, and their children Christopher Pullano, Maggie Heasley, and Hannah Heasley. Bill loved and cherished his relationships with his nephews Michael Jeffrey Mulvihill, Jr. and Brandon Cropley Mulvihill and his nieces Melissa Mulvihill Roberts and Blair Fisher Crawford. Some of Bill’s fondest memories were when his nieces and nephews would come to spend summers at the beach with him and Cody.

For Bill’s Celebration of life, a casual loving send off for him will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at Harpoon Hanna’s. Bill loved stories, and having fun, so in that spirit, come share your memories of Bill. We know he’s going to love it.