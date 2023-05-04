The Worcester County Health Department recently announced the agency has been awarded full CDC PLUS Recognition as a part of the Lifestyle Balance Diabetes Prevention Program. This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds. Above, health department officials are pictured with their recognition. Submitted Image

Real Estate Team Grows

OCEAN CITY – EXIT Realty Ocean City has reported Lana Rakutsis has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals. EXIT Realty Ocean City is located at 5700 Coastal Hwy Suite 202 in Ocean City.

Land Advisor Joins Firm

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate has welcomed Collin Tokosch as a land advisor focusing on Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia areas.

Tokosch brings a passion for building relationships and a consultative approach to his work as a land advisor. He leverages his extensive network of local knowledge resources within NRCS, DNR, Forest Service, and FSA to provide his clients with unparalleled insight and expertise. His experience and trusted advisory skills set him apart in the industry.

Prior to joining SVN Miller, Tokosch spent 12 years leading sales for successful startups in the “association and event tech” space. His love for hunting and the outdoors led him to purchase his own farm, where he learned to navigate farming operations, habitat management, conservation programs, and timber harvests. He is also an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, and Quality Deer Management Association.

Tokosch is a graduate of the Salisbury University Perdue School of Business, where he was a fierce competitor, former team captain, two-time NCAA DIII Men’s Lacrosse National Champion, and two-time All-American product of the lacrosse powerhouse.

“We are thrilled to welcome Collin to the SVN Miller team,” said Managing Director Rick Tilghman. “His experience, knowledge, and passion for the outdoors make him an excellent addition to our Land Advisor team.”

Tokosch is excited to join SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate and looks forward to providing his clients with top-notch advisory services for their land and outdoor recreational property needs. If you would like to discuss land advisory services with Tokosch, he can be reached at [email protected] or 410.543.2440.

SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate is a regional firm specializing in commercial real estate, providing advisory, brokerage, consultation, leasing, and asset and property management services to clients in the mid-Atlantic region.

Salisbury Lease Announced

SALISBURY – Andy Ball and Chris Peek, senior advisors with SVN Miller Commercial have leased 205 Moss Hill Lane, Salisbury, marking the most recent development in an extensive refurbishment effort that started when SVN Miller sold the building to a local investor in 2022.

This will be the first location for W.B. Mason on the Lower Eastern Shore.

B. Mason opened in 1898 in Massachusetts. It has become the second largest privately owned workplace products dealer in the U.S. Their website boasts, “We are an organization focused on solving customer problems with personalized services and customized solutions.”

This lease marks the latest event in an extensive renovation project that began when SVN Miller sold the property to a local investor in 2022. The buyer completed several major upgrades including a new roof, a new façade, upgraded dock facilities, new paving, and extensive interior renovation.

The building was previously used as a storage warehouse. Ball and Peek approached the prior owner and were able to negotiate a deal on the off-market property. With the completion of this lease, the Moss Hill building is now fully leased and ready to serve as a valuable asset to the local business community.

“There were a number of moving parts to this sale and subsequent lease to a top-quality corporate Tenant. Andy Ball and Chris Peek did a great job marketing the property and keeping on top of the transaction all the way through the process,” said the current owner.

Ball and Peek cooperated with Joe Palermo with NAI Michael out of Baltimore, Md. Palermo represented the tenant, W.B. Mason, in this transaction.

UMES Opens Pharmacy, Health Services Complex

PRINCESS ANNE – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore opened its new Pharmacy and Health Sciences Complex on Friday, April 28.

The event officially christened the cornerstone of its plan for advancing health care on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the $90 million, 130,000-square-foot facility.

The opening of the Pharmacy and Health Professions Building is the next step in concentrating the university’s nine health programs and six academic departments — kinesiology, physical therapy, physician assistant, rehabilitation services, pharmaceutical sciences, and pharmacy practice & administration — in one location.

In all, UMES has the most health professions programs among all Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationally.

“As a pharmacist myself, this new facility has very special meaning for me,” UMES President Heidi M. Anderson said. “This new complex will foster collaboration and better prepare our students to address the most pressing health issues of our time – particularly for our rural communities.”

The new Pharmacy and Health Professions Building is comprised of two phases. Phase one of the complex features a state-of-the-art facility containing classrooms, offices, research laboratories, a community and hospital pharmacy practice space, and simulation laboratories. This learning environment will house the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences programs while accommodating interprofessional activities with UMES’s allied health programs.

The second phase of the project, which will follow after funds are secured, will consist of the construction of a facility that will include simulation laboratories, classrooms, and collaborative spaces for the university’s physical therapy, physician assistant, rehabilitation, and kinesiology programs while fostering interdisciplinary study.

Located in an area of the campus that has seen significant development in the past decade with the construction of the nearby Engineering and Aviation Sciences Complex in 2016, this new investment allows UMES to consolidate all of the disciplines into one complex and helps steer the School of Pharmacy and Health Professions toward fulfilling its mission of preparing health care professionals and advocates to lead change in the field through interprofessional education, research, and service on the local, state, national and global levels.

Students in SPHP programs are actively involved with faculty and community initiatives to improve the health and well-being of citizens.

Some of those initiatives include helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines through clinics for Somerset County citizens as well as collaborations with TidalHealth and other community organizations.