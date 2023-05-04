BERLIN — Assateague Coastal Trust’s 24th Annual Native Plant Sale will be held at its ACT office location, 10959 Worcester Hwy., Berlin, on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Backyard gardens that are carefully planned and cared for are critical to the survival of pollinators species, which in turn are critical to the ecosystem. Gardens are an important addition to native landscaping and the habitat it provides to the birds, insects, pollinators, and support the species that have evolved on the Eastern Shore for many years. The bonus of native planting is, most of these native species require little to no care, as they thrive on their own with less water and are not dependent on pesticides and fertilizers.

ACT’s inventory of native sun and shade pollinator plants this year will be available for those looking to add a touch of eco positivity, with a side of well-intentioned mindfulness to their gardens. Creating and designing a new garden or adding plants to an existing garden can also lend help to buffer areas, a particularly important concept in our watershed, as buffers can reduce land surface runoff and filter pollutants before they enter our waterways.

In addition to the native pollinator plants, there will also be a variety of vegetables offered, to include a mix of pepper and tomato varieties, along with herbs to benefit every culinary niche and for those looking to build upon their edible gardens. These additions are from a local organic farm, Herbs, Spices and Everything Nice and Dave and Cheryl Wiley.

Community Engagement Coordinator Debbi Dean said this year’s sale brings lots of new excitement as they have expanded their event with many additional components. Since this has been one of their largest fundraisers for 24 years, ACT is eager to offer a huge succulent selection for those who want to add Roseum or Flaming Katy beautification to their gardens. There will also be artisan vendors, pre-made garden baskets, soil test kits, and compost by Go Green OC & Ocean Compost, (while supplies last) along with complimentary garden books and Master Gardeners on hand to field questions to help make this year the most successful plant sale ever.

Online orders are strongly encouraged to ensure you get everything you need for your spring gardens. There will also be a selection of plants for sale on the day of the event, so please come with some pocket money or card as there will be lots to choose from. With every $50 spent on plants, online or in person, you will have a chance to win from three of the beautiful garden baskets created for gift giving or for yourself.

All proceeds generated from the 24th Annual Native Plant Sale will benefit the non-profit ACT and ongoing efforts to ensure we all have clean waterways, litter-free beaches, and bays, in addition to a healthy community. It also allows the non-profit the opportunity to offer education and programs to the public on topics that affect the waterways located right in our own backyards. Orders will be available for pick up the day of the event at the ACT office.

For more information on the Native Plant Sale, or to view the online order form and native plant guide, visit ACTforbays.org or contact ACT, Community Engagement Coordinator, Debbi Dean at [email protected] or 443-856-9309. If you are unable to pick your order up during designated times, please contact Dean to make other arrangements.