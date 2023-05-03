Pg

OCEAN CITY – Springfest, a free, four-day event featuring handmade crafts, live music and food, returns to the Ocean City Inlet this weekend.

Springfest will celebrate its 32nd anniversary at the Ocean City Inlet with a weekend of live entertainment and tasty food and a showcase of national and regional artists.

Festivities begin on Thursday, May 4, and continue through Sunday, May 7.

“Greet the warmer weather with us at Springfest’s 32nd Anniversary,” a social media post from Ocean City Tourism reads. “It’s four days full of tasty treats, lively music and awesome handmade crafts. Come to Inlet Lot – right off Ocean City’s iconic Boardwalk – for a fun-filled celebration like no other this spring season.”

This year’s Springfest will feature two live stages hosting more than 20 musical groups, including Discoteks, Rick K. Road Trip, and Bob Lougheed & The Memphis Mafia, to name a few. Performances are free to attend.

The event will also feature three ticketed headline acts, Shadows of the 60s: A Tribute to Motown’s Super Groups, Collective Soul, and Marty Stewart and his Fabulous Superlatives. VIP tickets can be purchased and include private restrooms, an exclusive view of the stage and backstage action, lite fare and complimentary beer, wine and spirits by Brown-Forman and Hoop Tea.

The four-day festival will also feature works of art and fine crafts presented by more than 200 artists. The artisan tents will include more than 50 new vendors and a wide variety of styles and products, from clothing and jewelry to pottery and glass.

An array of food vendors will be on hand throughout the weekend at the food tent, and beverages and specialty drinks will be available for purchase. Springfest will also introduce a special Cinco De Mayo celebration this year, complete with specialty foods, drinks and music on May 5.

Springfest will also include family friendly activities, including a Star Wars-themed Mayor’s Bike Ride and Boardwalk Parade on May 4 and paint sessions offered by T.C. Studios. Families can also take advantage of $30 unlimited ride passes at Trimper Rides and special discounts at select Jolly Roger parks.

Due to limited parking in the downtown area, officials note Town of Ocean City transportation will be available. Attendees can take the Coastal Highway Beach Bus or the West Ocean City Park and Ride shuttle. Boardwalk trams will also operate throughout the weekend.

Springfest will be held Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Ocean City Inlet.

For more information, or to view the music lineup, visit ococean.com/springfest.