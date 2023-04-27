Wor-Wic Community College Veterans Lounge Renamed

aWor-Wic Community College recently renamed its veterans lounge in honor of Fred Howard, retired director of veterans services. From left, Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation and director of development, and Dr. Ray Hoy, Wor-Wic president, honor Fred Howard, retired director of veterans services, along with Wor-Wic Veterans Upward Bound coordinator and Salisbury VFW Post 194 member Caleb Foltz and VFW members Danny Stinson and Jack Lewis.