Photo courtesy Bill and Kitt Matthews

The Plimhimmon was built in 1894 by Rosalie Tilghman Shreve and occupied half a block along the Boardwalk between N. 1st and 2nd streets. Famous for its excellent dining room, guests would spend hours in rocking chairs enjoying the ocean breeze along the hotel’s long shady front porch. In addition to strolls along the Boardwalk, a dance pavilion with a live orchestra provided entertainment for the summer guests.

The Plimhimmon was destroyed in a massive fire on Nov. 21, 1962. At the time of the fire, it was the largest hotel in Ocean City.

In 1963 a new hotel, the Plim Plaza, was built on the site of the original. It included a replica of the Victorian-style tower that had distinguished its venerable predecessor.

