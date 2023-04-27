Trimper’s Held Art Weekend

cTrimper’s Art Weekend, April 15-16, was staffed by volunteer Daniela Carrasco, a junior at Stephen Decatur High School, and Kacie Neeb, gallery assistant for the Art League of Ocean City. The Art League offered families free art activities at the amusement park, including figure drawing of the Trimper Troupe characters, puppet making, and a photo spot.