Seniors on the Stephen Decatur girls lacrosse team were recognized last Friday during a 22-0 rout of Cambridge South Dorchester. The seniors, pictured above during the game, recognized were Jessica Beck, Tatum Vorsteg, Audrey Mumford, Kayla Brady, Ellie Johnson, Hailey McBride, Shelby Rosemond, Renee Fohner, Kora Ketner, Mia Kemp, Sophia Krasner and Alina Bernal-Clark. Submitted Photo